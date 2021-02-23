TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheaders: Community Christian at Fulton County, Calloway County at Mayfield, Christian Fellowship at Fulton City; Boys: McCracken County at University Heights, Webster County at Paducah Tilghman, Carlisle County at St. Mary, Ballard Memorial at Marshall County, Caldwell County at Dawson Springs, Murray at Union County, Crittenden County at Lyon County, Livingston Central at Trigg County; Girls: McLean County at McCracken County, Murray at Graves County, Marshall County at Henderson County, Lyon County at Crittenden County, Trigg County at Livingston Central, Dawson Springs at Caldwell County.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheaders: Hickman County at Ballard Memorial, Mayfield at Carlisle County; Boys Lyon County at McCracken County, Hopkinsville at Caldwell County; Girls: Caldwell County at Crittenden County, Trigg County at Union County.
