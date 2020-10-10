TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER —Girls: Henderson County at McCracken County.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Greenwood Round Robin: McCracken County at Greenwood, West Jessamine vs. McCracken County, West Jessamine at Greenwood; Ballard Memorial vs. Pikeville at State All “A” Classic at Richmond, Marshall County at Henderson County, Graves County at Henderson County, Bowling Green vs. Caldwell County.
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Boys: Second District Tournament at Murray: Mayfield vs. Graves County (8 p.m.), Fifth District Championship at Trigg County: Lyon County at Trigg County (6 p.m.); Seventh District Tournament at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central (6 p.m.). Girls: Second District Tournament at Murray: Mayfield at Murray (5:30 p.m.).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Ballard Memorial at Calloway County, Carlisle County at Mayfield, Murray at Fulton County, Crittenden County at Hopkinsville, Russellville at Trigg County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.