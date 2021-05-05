TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County (6:30 p.m.), Mayfield at Ballard Memorial (5:30 p.m.).
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County (6 p.m.).
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — St. Mary at Paducah Tilghman, Calloway County at Murray, Ballard Memorial at Mayfield, Carlisle County at Marshall County, Graves County at Fulton County, Crittenden County at Livingston Central, Lyon County at Caldwell County, Hopkins County Central at Trigg County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at Marshall County, Mayfield at St. Mary, Carlisle County at Community Christian DH, Graves County at Calloway County, Murray at Ballard Memorial, Hickman County at South Fulton [Tenn.], Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship, Crittenden County at Livingston Central, Lyon County at Webster County, University Heights at Caldwell County, Todd County Central at Trigg County.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Calloway County at McCracken County, Kennett [Mo.] at McCracken County, Christian County at Paducah Tilghman, Crittenden County at St. Mary, Marshall County at Graves County, Fulton County at Carlisle County, Hopkins County Central at Mayfield.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Livingston Central at Community Christian, Bowling Green Best of the West: McCracken County vs. Greenwood, Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman, Marshall County vs. Great Crossing, Marshall County vs. Franklin-Simpson; Fulton County at Carlisle County DH, Ballard Memorial at Hickman County, Trigg County at Calloway County, Graves County at Lyon County, Union County at Crittenden County, University Heights at Christian Fellowship, Caldwell County at Christian County.
