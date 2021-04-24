TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL —2A State Semifinals in Owensboro: Paducah Tilghman vs. Taylor County; All “A” Classic at Owensboro: Owensboro Catholic vs. Crittenden County; Todd County Central at Murray.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Greenwood Border Battle: McCracken County vs. Christian County, McCracken County at Greenwood, McCracken County vs. South Warren, McCracken County vs. Mercy; All “A” Classic at Owensboro: Hickman County vs. Pikeville, Hickman County vs. Raceland, Hickman County vs. Bethlehem, Lyon County vs. Nicholas County, Lyon County vs. Louisville Holy Cross, Lyon County vs. Owensboro Catholic; Webster County at Graves County.
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Hickman County at Carlisle County, Fulton City at Ballard Memorial, Murray at Fort Campbell, Lyon County at Trigg County, Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County, Union County at Livingston Central.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at Caldwell County, Paducah Tilghman at Hopkinsville, St. Mary at Christian Fellowship, Graves County at Marshall County, Hickman County at Carlisle County, Fulton City at Mayfield, Ballard Memorial at Murray, Lyon County at Trigg County, Christian County at Crittenden County, University Heights at Livingston Central.
