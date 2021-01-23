TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Mayfield at McCracken County, Community Christian at Hickman County, Ballard Memorial at Carlisle County. Boys: Graves County at St. Mary, Lyon County at Calloway County, Gleason (Tenn.) at Christian Fellowship, Whitesville Trinity at Crittenden County, Livingston Central at Webster County, Trigg County at Dawson Springs. Girls: Paducah Tilghman at Lyon County, Marshall County at Ohio County, Fulton City at Dawson Springs, University Heights at Trigg County.
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Community Christian at Paducah Tilghman, Hickman County at Christian Fellowship. Boys: Murray at Muhlenberg County, Calloway County at Union County, Livingston Central at Lyon County, Trigg County at Todd County Central. Girls: Todd County Central at Calloway County, Lyon County at Livingston Central.
