TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Calloway County at McCracken County, Kennett Mo. at McCracken County, Christian County at Paducah Tilghman, Crittenden County at St. Mary, Marshall County at Graves County, Fulton County at Carlisle County dh, Hopkins County Central at Mayfield.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Livingston Central at Community Christian, Bowling Green Best of the West: McCracken County vs. Greenwood, Henderson County vs. Paducah Tilghman, Marshall County vs. Great Crossing, Marshall County vs. Franklin-Simpson; Fulton County at Carlisle County DH, Ballard Memorial at Hickman County, Trigg County at Calloway County, Graves County at Lyon County, Union County at Crittenden County, University Heights at Christian Fellowship, Caldwell County at Christian County.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — McCracken County Mustang Invitational: Lyon County vs. Calloway County, Murray vs. Kennett Mo., Calloway County vs. Kennett Mo., Lyon County at McCracken County; Carlisle County at Community Christian, Marshall County Preston Cope Classic: Crittenden County at Marshall County (1 p.m.), Graves County at Marshall County (3 p.m.); Livingston Central Round Robin: Ballard Memorial vs. Caldwell County, Caldwell County at Livingston Central, Ballard Memorial at Livingston Central, Webster County Event: Todd County Central vs. Trigg County, Trigg County at Webster County, Hickman County vs. Todd County Central, Hickman County at Webster County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Bowling Green Best of the West: McCracken County vs. South Warren, Daviess County vs. Marshall County, Oldham County vs. McCracken County, Franklin-Simpson vs. Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County vs. Pulaski County, Marshall County vs. Scott County; Hickman County at Lyon County, Crittenden County at Hancock County DH.
