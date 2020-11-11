MONDAY, Nov. 23
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Christian Fellowship at Dawson Springs. Boys: St. Mary Thanksgiving Tournament: Hopkins County Central vs. Hickman County (6 p.m.), Livingston Central at St. Mary (7:30 p.m.). Girls: Murray at Paducah Tilghman, Community Christian at Fulton County, McLean County at Caldwell County, Trigg County at Hopkins County Central.
TUESDAY, Nov. 24
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Christian Fellowship at Fulton City. Boys: McCracken County at Community Christian, St. Mary Thanksgiving Tournament: Trigg County vs. Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County vs. Whitesville Trinity; Calloway County at Webster County, Dawson Springs at Lyon County. Girls: Calloway County at Paducah Tilghman, Community Christian at McCracken County, Graves County at Murray, Hickman County at Mayfield, Marshall County at Union City Tenn., Fulton County at Union City Tenn., Union County at Crittenden County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.