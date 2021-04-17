By Sun staff
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — McCracken County at St. Xavier, McCracken County vs. Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder, Dinger Wood Bat Classic: Calloway County vs. Grandview Mo., Graves County vs. Grandview Mo., Calloway County vs. Obion Central Tenn.; Windsor Mo. at Marshall County, Central Magnet School (Tenn.) at Marshall County, South Fulton Tenn. at Carlisle County, Mayfield at Crittenden County, Ballard Memorial at Fort Campbell DH.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Hickman County at Paducah Tilghman, Fort Campbell at St. Mary, Georgetown Dan Cummins Classic: McCracken County vs. Lyon County, McCracken County vs. Oldham County, McCracken County vs. Scott County, Marshall County vs. Madison Southern, Marshall County vs. Male, Marshall County vs. Pendleton County, Lyon County vs. Oldham County, Lyon County vs. Scott County; South Fulton Tenn. at Carlisle County, Russellville Kelly Russell Classic: Trigg County at Russellville, Logan County vs. Trigg County.
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Paducah Tilghman at Marshall County, McCracken County at Murray, St. Mary at Mayfield, All “A” Sectional: Crittenden County at Murray, Carlisle County at Fulton City, Hickman County at University Heights, Lyon County at Crittenden County, Ballard Memorial at Fulton County, Trigg County at Fort Campbell.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at St. Mary, Paducah Tilghman at Marshall County, Calloway County at Murray, Mayfield at Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County at Fulton City, Graves County at Caldwell County, Union City Tenn. at Hickman County, Livingston Central at Union County, Lyon County at Crittenden County, Trigg County at Hopkinsville.
