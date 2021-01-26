TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: McCracken County at Graves County, Paducah Tilghman at St. Mary, Ballard Memorial at Community Christian; Boys: Ballard Memorial at Community Christian, Mayfield at Calloway County, Carlisle County at Caldwell County, Crittenden County at Trigg County; Girls:, Carlisle County at Fulton County, Christian Fellowship at Mayfield, Muhlenberg County at Murray, Dawson Springs at Livingston Central, Christian County at Lyon County, Trigg County at Crittenden County, Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Lake County Tenn. at Fulton County; Boys: St. Mary at Mayfield, Webster County at Caldwell County; Girls: Carlisle County at St. Mary, Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
