TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County, Carlisle County at St. Mary, Murray at Calloway County, Mayfield at Ballard Memorial, Fulton County at Hickman County DH, Fulton City at Dresden Tenn., Lyon County at Livingston Central, Henderson County at Caldwell County, Trigg County at Christian County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County, Livingston Central at St. Mary, Christian Fellowship at Community Christian DH, Calloway County at Marshall County, Ballard Memorial at Graves County, Fulton County at Hickman County DH, Fulton City at Lake County Tenn., Carlisle County at Murray, Dawson Springs at Crittenden County, Caldwell County at Union County.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — St. Mary at Paducah Tilghman, Calloway County at Murray, Ballard Memorial at Mayfield, Carlisle County at Marshall County, Graves County at Fulton County, Crittenden County at Livingston Central, Lyon County at Caldwell County, Hopkins County Central at Trigg County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at Marshall County, Mayfield at St. Mary, Carlisle County at Community Christian DH, Graves County at Calloway County, Murray at Ballard Memorial, Hickman County at South Fulton Tenn., Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship, Crittenden County at Livingston Central, Lyon County at Webster County, University Heights at Caldwell County, Todd County Central at Trigg County.
