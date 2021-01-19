TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: McCracken County at Carlisle County, Community Christian at St. Mary, Fulton City at Graves County, Mayfield at Fulton County, Ballard Memorial at Hickman County; Boys: Paducah Tilghman at Murray, Hopkinsville at Trigg County, Caldwell County at Russellville; Girls: Paducah Tilghman at Caldwell County, Calloway County at Crittenden County, Trigg County at University Heights.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton County at Ballard Memorial, Livingston Central at Christian Fellowship, Dresden Tenn. at Fulton City; Girls: McLean County at Lyon County, Trigg County at Caldwell County.
