By Sun staff
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Girls State Quarterfinals at Rupp Arena: Sacred Heart vs. Bowling Green (10 a,m.), Franklin County vs. Anderson County (1 p.m.), Marshall County vs. Bethlehem (4 p.m.), Henderson County vs. Dixie Heights-Russell winner (7 p.m.).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Kentucky 2A Sectional at Brooks Stadium: Paducah Tilghman vs. TBA, Calloway County vs. Union County; McCracken County Mustang Invitational: Whitley County vs. Carlisle County (11 a.m.), Lyon County vs. Dyer County Tenn. (5 p.m.); St. Mary at Livingston Central, Todd County Central vs. Marshall County, Marion County vs. Marshall County, Ballard Memorial at Trigg County, Mayfield at Dresden Tenn. DH, Gleason Tenn. at Fulton City, Hickman County at Humboldt Tenn., Hickman County at South Fulton Tenn., Warren County Invitational: Breckinridge County vs. Crittenden County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Grayson County Spring Break Bash: McCracken County vs. Green County, McCracken County vs. Spencer County; Murray Spring Break Bash: Franklin-Simpson at Murray, Ballard Memorial vs. Russellville, Crittenden County at Murray; Union County at Calloway County, Livingston Central vs. Elliott County at Pigeon Forge Tenn. Cal Ripken Experience.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Girls State Tournament at Rupp Arena: Semifinals at 10 a,m. and 1 p.m.; Championship: (7 p.m.).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Warren County Invitational: Crittenden County vs. Barren County; Murray at University Heights.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Grayson County Spring Break Bash: McCracken County vs. Logan County, McCracken County vs. Muhlenberg County; Murray Spring Break Bash: Crittenden County vs., Todd County Central (9 a.m.), Todd County Central at Murray (11 a.m.), Ballard Memorial vs. Todd County Central (1 p.m.), Franklin-Simpson vs. Crittenden County (1 p.m.), Mayfield vs. Todd County Central (3 p.m.), Russellville at Murray (3 p.m.), Ballard Memorial vs. Mayfield (3 p.m.), Franklin-Simpson vs. Mayfield (5 p.m.).
