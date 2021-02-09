TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton County at Community Christian, Calloway County at Ballard Memorial, Fulton City at Dresden Tenn.; Boys: Carlisle County at Graves County, Mayfield at Marshall County, Hickman County at Livingston Central, McLean County at Christian Fellowship, Union County at Lyon County, Caldwell County at University Heights; Girls: McCracken County at Caldwell County, Graves County at Hopkinsville, Livingston Central at Dawson Springs, Madisonville-North Hopkins at Trigg County.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Mayfield at Hickman County, Carlisle County at Murray, Fulton County at South Fulton Tenn.; Girls: Graves County at Muhlenberg County, Hopkins County Central at Lyon County, Caldwell County at Trigg County.
