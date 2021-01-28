TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL —Boys: St. Mary at Mayfield, Webster County at Caldwell County. Girls: Carlisle County at St. Mary, Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Graves County at Marshall County, Mayfield at Ballard Memorial. Boys: Christian County at Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County at St. Mary, Christian Fellowship at Foundation Christian Academy, Caldwell County at Crittenden County, Lyon County at Trigg County, Webster County at Livingston Central. Girls: Calloway County at Christian County, Trigg County at Lyon County, Crittenden County at Caldwell County.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Community Christian at Christian Fellowship, Hickman County at Graves County, Ballard Memorial at Livingston Central. Boys: Marshall County at Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County at Christian County, Carlisle County at Calloway County, McLean County at Crittenden County, Henderson County at Lyon County. Girls: McCracken County at Henderson County, Caldwell County at Mayfield, Marshall County vs. Russell County at Russellville Food Bank Classic, Calloway County at Owensboro, Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County, Trigg County at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
