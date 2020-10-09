By Sun staff
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — Paducah Tilghman at Mayfield, McCracken County at Bowling Green, Union County at Murray, Marshall County at Trigg County, Grayson County at Graves County, Crittenden County at Caverna.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Boys: Webster Country at McCracken County. Girls: Henderson County at McCracken County.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Greenwood Round Robin: McCracken County at Greenwood, West Jessamine vs. McCracken County, West Jessamine at Greenwood; Marshall County at Henderson County, Graves County at Henderson County, Bowling Green vs. Caldwell County.
