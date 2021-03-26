TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys: First Region semifinals at Murray State: Paducah Tilghman vs. Murray (5:30 p.m.), McCracken County vs. Marshall County (8 p.m.). Girls: Second Region semifinal at Hopkins County Central: Hopkinsville vs. Union County (6:30 p.m.).
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys: First Region championship at Murray State (6 p.m.); Second Region championship at Madisonville-North Hopkins: University Heights vs. Hopkinsville-Madisonville winner (6:30 p.m.). Girls: First Region championship at Murray State (3 p.m.); Second Region semifinal at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Henderson County (2 p.m.).
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Paducah Tilghman at Murray, Graves County at St. Mary, Calloway County at Mayfield, Ballard Memorial at Hickman County, Livingston Central at Carlisle County, Crittenden County at Lyon County, Dawson Springs at Trigg County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, Paducah Tilghman at Carlisle County, Fulton County at St. Mary, Mayfield at Graves County, Murray at Marshall County, Community Christian at Livingston Central, Crittenden County at Lyon County, Caldwell County at Henderson County, Trigg County at Todd County Central.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Girls: Second Region Championship at Hopkins County Central: (6:30 p.m.)
