TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Hickman County at Murray. Boys: Lyon County at Livingston Central. Girls: Lyon County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, Crittenden County at Union County.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman, Hickman County at Community Christian, Mayfield at Graves County, Calloway County at Marshall County, Carlisle County at Ballard Memorial, Fulton City at Fulton County. Boys: Christian Fellowship at Danville Christian, Livingston Central at Union County, Caldwell County at Madisonville-North Hopkins. Girls: Christian Fellowship vs. Sayre at DCA Warriors Classic, Christian County at Trigg County, Madisonville-North Hopkins at Caldwell County.
