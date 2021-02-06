TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Community Christian at Carlisle County, Christian Fellowship at DCA Warriors Classic. Boys: McCracken County at Henderson County, Union County at Graves County, Murray at Greenwood, Lyon County Classic: Calloway County at Lyon County (2 p.m.), Ballard Memorial at Lyon County (6 p.m.); Caldwell County at Muhlenberg County. Girls: Marshall County vs. Boyd County at Butler Statewide Mortgage Valentine’s Shootout; Trigg County at Calloway County, Obion County Central [Tenn.] at Graves County, Fulton City at Livingston Central, Lyon County Classic: Dawson Springs at Lyon County (noon), Butler County at Lyon County (4 p.m.); Crittenden County at Union County, Ohio County at Caldwell County.
