TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Murray at Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County at Owensboro Catholic, Fulton City at Hickman County, Fulton County at Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County at Caldwell County, Trigg County at Livingston Central, Crittenden County at Hopkins County Central.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — McCracken County at Daviess County, Crittenden County at Paducah Tilghman, Carlisle County at Graves County, Calloway County vs. Butler County at Hopkins County Central Coach Jesse Huff Invitational, Ballard Memorial at Union County, Caldwell County at Lyon County, Trigg County at Livingston Central.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — McCracken County at Apollo, McCracken County vs. Great Crossing, Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County, Calloway County at Carlisle County, Mayfield at Hopkins County Central, Mayfield vs. Christian County, Dawson Springs at Graves County, Hopkinsville at Lyon County, Owensboro Catholic at Lyon County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Community Christian at Murray, Carlisle County at Hickman County, Henderson County at Marshall County, South Warren at Marshall County, Hopkins County Central Coach Jesse Huff Invitational: Calloway County vs. Muhlenberg County, Calloway County at Hopkins County Central; Lyon County at Christian County, Lyon County vs. Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.