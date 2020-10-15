TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER — Boys: First District Championship at Paducah Tilghman: St. Mary vs. McCracken County (8 p.m.); Second District Championship: (8 p.m.). Girls: First District Championship at Paducah Tilghman: St. Mary vs. McCracken County (5:30 p.m.); Second District Championship at Murray: (5:30 p.m.); Fifth District Championship at Crittenden County: Lyon County vs. Trigg (6 p.m.).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — St. Mary at Paducah Tilghman, Community Christian at Marshall County, Caldwell County at Ballard Memorial, Hickman County at Calloway County, Mayfield at Carlisle County, Murray at Crittenden County, Trigg County at Livingston Central.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — Paducah Tilghman at Union County, Mayfield at Ballard Memorial, Murray at Caldwell County, Graves County at Owensboro, Marshall County at Apollo, Calloway County at Madisonville-North Hopkins, Fulton County at Crittenden County, Webster County at Trigg County.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL — Hickman County at Community Christian, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Trigg County at Toyota of Hopkinsville Western Kentucky Smack Down.
