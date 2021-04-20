Local schedule

TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Hopkinsville at McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman at St. Mary, Calloway County at Marshall County, Graves County at Murray, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Dresden [Tenn.] at Ballard Memorial DH, Fulton County at Lake County [Tenn.], Lyon County at Livingston Central, Caldwell County at Dawson Springs, Christian County at Trigg County.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Ballard Memorial at Paducah Tilghman, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Hickman County at Graves County, Fulton County at Mayfield, Crittenden County at Calloway County, Christian County at Marshall County, Trigg County at Christian Fellowship, Lyon County at Livingston Central, Caldwell County at Dawson Springs.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL —Christian County at McCracken County; Paducah Tilghman at Carlisle County, St. Mary at Graves County, Marshall County at Calloway County, Ballard Memorial at Fulton City, Fulton County at Mayfield, Obion Central [Tenn.] at Hickman County, Livingston Central at Trigg County, Lyon County at Hopkinsville, Union County at Crittenden County, Dawson Springs at Caldwell County.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL —McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary at Ballard Memorial, Hickman County at Carlisle County, Murray at Mayfield, Graves County at South Fulton [Tenn.], Fulton County at Lake County [Tenn.], Hopkinsville at Crittenden County, Livingston Central at Trigg County, Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central.

Sports on TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 20

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

5 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans

9 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo

SURFING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

Pro hockey

NHL Glance

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141

N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105

Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126

Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110

N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118

Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162

New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150

Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 44 29 10 5 63 142 107

Florida 46 29 12 5 63 147 125

Tampa Bay 45 30 13 2 62 152 117

Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132

Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111

Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144

Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148

Columbus 47 15 23 9 39 116 158

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101

Vegas 44 31 11 2 64 147 98

Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115

Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141

St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135

San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149

Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127

Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120

Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120

Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120

Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119

Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129

Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122

Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Washington 3

Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Vancouver 3, Toronto 2, OT

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

Monday’s Games

Florida 4, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Minnesota at Arizona, n.

Montreal at Edmonton, n.

Ottawa at Calgary, n.

San Jose at Vegas, n.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, ppd

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Pro Baseball

Major Leagues

Baseball Glance

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 11 6 .647 —

Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2½

Baltimore 7 9 .438 3½

Toronto 7 9 .438 3½

New York 5 10 .333 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 9 5 .643 —

Cleveland 8 7 .533 1½

Chicago 8 9 .471 2½

Minnesota 6 8 .429 3

Detroit 6 10 .375 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 10 6 .625 —

Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½

Oakland 9 7 .563 1

Houston 7 8 .467 2½

Texas 7 9 .438 3

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 4 .636 —

Philadelphia 8 8 .500 1½

Miami 7 8 .467 2

Atlanta 7 9 .438 2½

Washington 5 9 .357 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 9 6 .600 —

Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1

St. Louis 8 8 .500 1½

Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½

Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 13 3 .813 —

San Francisco 10 6 .625 3

San Diego 10 7 .588 3½

Arizona 6 10 .375 7

Colorado 4 12 .250 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, n.

Texas at L.A. Angels, n.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, n.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:30 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 4:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 7:38 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 8 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

Houston at Colorado, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 2:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, n.

Milwaukee at San Diego, n.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 4:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 4:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 4:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 11:05 a.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

Houston at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 5:40 p.m.

Pro Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 39 17 .696 —

Brooklyn 38 19 .667 1½

Boston 31 27 .534 9

New York 31 27 .534 9

Toronto 24 34 .414 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 31 26 .544 —

Miami 29 28 .509 2

Charlotte 28 28 .500 2½

Washington 23 33 .411 7½

Orlando 18 39 .316 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 21 .625 —

Indiana 26 30 .464 9

Chicago 24 33 .421 11½

Cleveland 20 37 .351 15½

Detroit 18 40 .310 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 30 26 .536 —

Memphis 29 26 .527 ½

San Antonio 27 28 .491 2½

New Orleans 25 32 .439 5½

Houston 15 42 .263 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 42 15 .737 —

Denver 36 20 .643 5½

Portland 32 24 .571 9½

Oklahoma City 20 37 .351 22

Minnesota 15 43 .259 27½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 40 16 .714 —

L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 1½

L.A. Lakers 35 22 .614 5½

Golden State 28 29 .491 12½

Sacramento 23 34 .404 17½

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 129, Indiana 117

New York 122, New Orleans 112, OT

Miami 109, Brooklyn 107

Charlotte 109, Portland 101

Houston 114, Orlando 110

Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 106

Sacramento 121, Dallas 107

L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 105

Monday’s Games

Detroit 109, Cleveland 105

Chicago 102, Boston 96

Golden State at Philadelphia, n.

Houston at Miami, n.

Oklahoma City at Washington, n.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, n.

San Antonio at Indiana, n.

Memphis at Denver, n.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, n.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

deals

Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian outright to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Christopher Sanchez and Damon Jones and SS Nick Maton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ronald Torreyes and LHPs Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Gott from alternate training site. Optioned OF Steven Duggar and C Chadwick Tromp to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Dondrei Hubbard to Grand Junction (Pioneer League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Willie Estrada and LHP Robert Klinchock to Sussex County.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year, restricted tendered contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to one-year, restricted tendered contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith. Waived RB Bryce Love.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Alexander Edler two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during an April 18 game against Toronto.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Brandon Hawkins to Rochester (AHL). Traded D Curtis Leonard to Tulsa.

INDY FUEL — Returned F Diego Cuglietta from loan to Chicago (AHL) and placed on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Jay Stevens as EBUG.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kevin Spinozzi from reserve. Placed G Adam Carlson, F Garrett Klotz and D Charles Curti on reserve. Placed F John Albert on injured reserve effective April 3.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Kyle Rhodes.

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Alan Lyszczarczyk to Fort Wayne.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL).

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.

TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.

