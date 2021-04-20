Local schedule
TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL — Hopkinsville at McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman at St. Mary, Calloway County at Marshall County, Graves County at Murray, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Dresden [Tenn.] at Ballard Memorial DH, Fulton County at Lake County [Tenn.], Lyon County at Livingston Central, Caldwell County at Dawson Springs, Christian County at Trigg County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL — Ballard Memorial at Paducah Tilghman, Fulton City at Carlisle County, Hickman County at Graves County, Fulton County at Mayfield, Crittenden County at Calloway County, Christian County at Marshall County, Trigg County at Christian Fellowship, Lyon County at Livingston Central, Caldwell County at Dawson Springs.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL —Christian County at McCracken County; Paducah Tilghman at Carlisle County, St. Mary at Graves County, Marshall County at Calloway County, Ballard Memorial at Fulton City, Fulton County at Mayfield, Obion Central [Tenn.] at Hickman County, Livingston Central at Trigg County, Lyon County at Hopkinsville, Union County at Crittenden County, Dawson Springs at Caldwell County.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL —McCracken County at Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary at Ballard Memorial, Hickman County at Carlisle County, Murray at Mayfield, Graves County at South Fulton [Tenn.], Fulton County at Lake County [Tenn.], Hopkinsville at Crittenden County, Livingston Central at Trigg County, Caldwell County at Hopkins County Central.
Sports on TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 20
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez (Lightweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
5 p.m.
ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Seattle
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans
9 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo
SURFING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
Pro hockey
NHL Glance
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 29 13 4 62 163 141
N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 127 105
Pittsburgh 45 28 14 3 59 152 126
Boston 43 25 12 6 56 125 110
N.Y. Rangers 45 23 16 6 52 151 118
Philadelphia 45 20 18 7 47 128 162
New Jersey 44 14 24 6 34 109 150
Buffalo 45 12 26 7 31 111 154
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 29 10 5 63 142 107
Florida 46 29 12 5 63 147 125
Tampa Bay 45 30 13 2 62 152 117
Nashville 47 25 21 1 51 126 132
Dallas 44 18 14 12 48 125 111
Chicago 46 21 20 5 47 129 144
Detroit 47 16 24 7 39 105 148
Columbus 47 15 23 9 39 116 158
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101
Vegas 44 31 11 2 64 147 98
Minnesota 43 27 13 3 57 132 115
Arizona 45 20 20 5 45 121 141
St. Louis 43 19 18 6 44 124 135
San Jose 44 18 22 4 40 118 149
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127
Anaheim 46 14 25 7 35 103 147
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 45 28 12 5 61 147 120
Winnipeg 45 27 15 3 57 144 120
Edmonton 43 26 15 2 54 137 120
Montreal 42 19 14 9 47 125 119
Calgary 44 19 22 3 41 116 129
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 103 122
Ottawa 45 15 26 4 34 122 164
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Washington 3
Buffalo 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Philadelphia 0, OT
Vancouver 3, Toronto 2, OT
Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2, OT
Dallas 3, Detroit 2, SO
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Minnesota at Arizona, n.
Montreal at Edmonton, n.
Ottawa at Calgary, n.
San Jose at Vegas, n.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, ppd
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Pro Baseball
Major Leagues
Baseball Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 11 6 .647 —
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2½
Baltimore 7 9 .438 3½
Toronto 7 9 .438 3½
New York 5 10 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 5 .643 —
Cleveland 8 7 .533 1½
Chicago 8 9 .471 2½
Minnesota 6 8 .429 3
Detroit 6 10 .375 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 —
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 ½
Oakland 9 7 .563 1
Houston 7 8 .467 2½
Texas 7 9 .438 3
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 —
Philadelphia 8 8 .500 1½
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438 2½
Washington 5 9 .357 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 —
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1
St. Louis 8 8 .500 1½
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½
Chicago 6 9 .400 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 —
San Francisco 10 6 .625 3
San Diego 10 7 .588 3½
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 2, Toronto 0
Texas 1, Baltimore 0, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Detroit 2
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, n.
Texas at L.A. Angels, n.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, n.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:30 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 4:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 4:40 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 7:38 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 8 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
Houston at Colorado, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 2:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Arizona 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 12, Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, n.
Milwaukee at San Diego, n.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 4:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 4:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 4:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 11:05 a.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
Houston at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 4:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 5:40 p.m.
Pro Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 39 17 .696 —
Brooklyn 38 19 .667 1½
Boston 31 27 .534 9
New York 31 27 .534 9
Toronto 24 34 .414 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 31 26 .544 —
Miami 29 28 .509 2
Charlotte 28 28 .500 2½
Washington 23 33 .411 7½
Orlando 18 39 .316 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 21 .625 —
Indiana 26 30 .464 9
Chicago 24 33 .421 11½
Cleveland 20 37 .351 15½
Detroit 18 40 .310 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 30 26 .536 —
Memphis 29 26 .527 ½
San Antonio 27 28 .491 2½
New Orleans 25 32 .439 5½
Houston 15 42 .263 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 42 15 .737 —
Denver 36 20 .643 5½
Portland 32 24 .571 9½
Oklahoma City 20 37 .351 22
Minnesota 15 43 .259 27½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 40 16 .714 —
L.A. Clippers 40 19 .678 1½
L.A. Lakers 35 22 .614 5½
Golden State 28 29 .491 12½
Sacramento 23 34 .404 17½
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 129, Indiana 117
New York 122, New Orleans 112, OT
Miami 109, Brooklyn 107
Charlotte 109, Portland 101
Houston 114, Orlando 110
Toronto 112, Oklahoma City 106
Sacramento 121, Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 105
Monday’s Games
Detroit 109, Cleveland 105
Chicago 102, Boston 96
Golden State at Philadelphia, n.
Houston at Miami, n.
Oklahoma City at Washington, n.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, n.
San Antonio at Indiana, n.
Memphis at Denver, n.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, n.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
deals
Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jonathan Stiever to alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian outright to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Christopher Sanchez and Damon Jones and SS Nick Maton from alternate training site. Placed 2B Ronald Torreyes and LHPs Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Gott from alternate training site. Optioned OF Steven Duggar and C Chadwick Tromp to alternate training site.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Dondrei Hubbard to Grand Junction (Pioneer League).
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Willie Estrada and LHP Robert Klinchock to Sussex County.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Yuta Watanabe.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ezekiel Turner to a one-year, restricted tendered contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum to one-year, restricted tendered contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed RB Sandro Platzgummer.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed TE Daniel Brown.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Announced the retirement of QB Alex Smith. Waived RB Bryce Love.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Vancouver D Alexander Edler two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during an April 18 game against Toronto.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Will Cuylle on an entry-level contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Vincent Desharnais to a two-year contract extension.
East Coast Hockey League
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Brandon Hawkins to Rochester (AHL). Traded D Curtis Leonard to Tulsa.
INDY FUEL — Returned F Diego Cuglietta from loan to Chicago (AHL) and placed on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Jay Stevens as EBUG.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kevin Spinozzi from reserve. Placed G Adam Carlson, F Garrett Klotz and D Charles Curti on reserve. Placed F John Albert on injured reserve effective April 3.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Kyle Rhodes.
TULSA OILERS — Traded F Alan Lyszczarczyk to Fort Wayne.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL).
COLLEGE
ETSU — Named Patrick Days, Mark Bialkoski and Mantoris men’s basketball assistant coaches, Lucas Campbell director of basketball operations and Sunny Park director of basketball sport performance.
TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Marcus King to men’s basketball associate head coach.
