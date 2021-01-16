TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Doubleheader: Fulton City at Lake County Tennessee; Boys: Graves County at Paducah Tilghman, First Region All “A” Championship at Mayfield: 8 p.m.; Thomas Nelson at Community Christian, Second Region All “A” Championship at Lyon County: 7 p.m.; Girls: McCracken County at Marshall County, Ballard Memorial at St. Mary, Community Christian at Calloway County, First Region All “A” Championship at Mayfield: Murray at Mayfield (6 p.m.); Second Region All “A” Championship at Livingston Central: Crittenden County vs. Lyon County (4 p.m.), Logan County at Trigg County.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — Boys: McCracken County at Marshall County, St. Mary at Fulton City, Calloway County at Webster County, Lyon County at Caldwell County; Girls: Carlisle County at Christian Fellowship, Caldwell County at Christian County.

