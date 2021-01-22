BRIENSBURG — When Rema Howard and Gracie Howard both went to the bench quickly with early foul trouble, Livingston Central took advantage and attacked the inside to earn the 54-51 road win over Christian Fellowship in high school basketball on Thursday.
Lauren Wring scored 25 points to lead the Lady Cardinals, who benefited from 17 offensive rebounds. Victoria Joiner and Maggie Downey also excelled for Livingston with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Gracie Howard got some more playing time during a fourth quarter rally to finish with 19 points for the Lady Eagles, who were hampered by 19 turnovers. Lillian Burnett earned a double-double for CFS with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Livingston Central 4 17 17 16 — 54
Christian Fellowship 11 9 9 22 — 51
LIVINGSTON — Wring 25, Downey 10, Joiner 13, Leahy 2, Ramage 4.
Field goals: 21/65. 3-pointers: 0/0. Free throws: 12/20. Rebounds: 31. Fouls: 17. Record: 2-3.
CFS — Burnett 14, G. Howard 19, R. Howard 2, Jackson 9, Warren 4, Collie 3.
Field goals: 20/46. 3-pointers: 1/3 (Jackson). Free throws: 10/14. Rebounds: 28. Fouls: 17. Record: 3-4.
• In other girls’ games Thursday, Mia Martin scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for Fulton City in a 55-34 home loss to Dresden, Tennessee. ... Trigg County stopped Caldwell County 51-47 in Princeton. ... McLean County took care of Lyon County 46-40 in Eddyville.
BOYS
CFS 56, Livingston 43 — At Briensburg, Christian Fellowship built on a five-point halftime lead with a 15-9 run through the third quarter to beat Livingston Central. Isaac Hovekamp was the lead Eagle with 21 points, and Andrew Allen finished with 12.
Max Downey topped the Cardinals with 16 points.
Livingston Central 12 10 9 12 — 43
Christian Fellowship 13 14 15 14 — 56
LIVINGSTON — Downey 16, Barnes 5, Kitchens 9, Rains 3, Zaim 2, Calender 2, Walton 4, Thomasson 2.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 4 (Barnes, Downey, Kitchens, Rains). Free throws: 9/9. Fouls: 16. Record: 1-4.
CFS — Hovekamp 21, Allen 12, Dunning 9, L. Grigg 6, Gaston 3, E. Grigg 3, Fletcher 2.
Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 2 (Gaston, Hovekamp). Free throws: 10/14. Fouls: 14. Record: 5-2.
• In further boys’ action, Kabrian Burton scored 12 points and Amire Hobbs grabbed 11 rebounds for Fulton City in a 58-42 home loss to Dresden, Tennessee.
— Compiled by Jon Futrell
