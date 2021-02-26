Livingston Central got its game at Community Christian Academy started with a 22-5 run through the first quarter on the way to a 62-36 win in girls high school basketball on Thursday.
Lauren Wring led the Lady Cardinals with 24 points, followed by Maggie Downey with 15 and Victoria Joiner with 11. Reagan Cross scored nine points to top the Lady Warriors.
Livingston Central 22 12 18 10 — 62
Community Christian 5 11 11 9 — 36
LIVINGSTON — Wring 24, Downey 15, Joiner 11, Croft 6, Leahy 4, Quertermous 2.
Field goals: 27/61. 3-pointers: 1/4 (Joiner). Free throws: 7/10. Fouls: 4. Record: 5-7.
CCA — Cross 9, Fraser 8, Shaw 6, Clinard 5, Holland 4, Saxton 2, Mallory 2.
Field goals: 14/45. 3-pointers: 5/24 (Fraser 2, Shaw 2, Clinard). Free throws: 3/4. Rebounds: 25. Fouls: 11. Record: 2-19.
• In other girls games Thursday, Skylar Waller and Madison Futrell both turned it up for Calloway County in a 77-65 win over Paducah Tilghman at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. Waller rang up 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Futrell scored 27 points. ... Mady Calvin was limited to 16 points as Ballard Memorial fell to Hickman County 54-33 in La Center. ... On the boys’ side, Hickman County ended up sweeping Ballard Memorial on its Senior Night with a 79-42 triumph despite 16 points from the Bombers’ Keaton Overstreet. ... Union County won at Trigg County, 68-54.
