By STEVE VANTREESE
Christmas will keep on giving to some Kentucky kids Saturday, Sunday and even beyond with free youth deer hunting weekend and the free youth small game hunting and trapping week.
The first Saturday and Sunday following Christmas is the regularly scheduled time for the free youth deer hunting weekend, a two-day season during which those under age 16 can use modern firearms (or any other legal weaponry) to hunt deer statewide in Kentucky.
As in the October youth deer season, each junior hunter must be accompanied by an adult who stays close enough to be able to take control of the youngster’s gun for safety purposes. The adult overseer obviously cannot hunt deer with a firearm during this season.
Not only does this period provide more gun deer hunting opportunities for kids no older than 15, but it also allows them to do so without hunting license or deer permit. The free part of the free weekend is that junior licenses and deer permits that normally are required are waived for this special season.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers offer the free weekend as extra incentive for parents and adult overseers to take these youngsters hunting. Waiving license and permits removes extra costs that could serve as hurdles to involving many youngsters in the deer hunting experience.
KDFWR officials schedule the free weekend in order to expose more youngsters to deer hunting, and managers hope the experiences will result in more people joining the ranks of deer hunters on an ongoing basis. Much of the task of deer management now is not growing the herd but, rather, to control deer numbers. New hunters are sought for that, to take that necessary role, especially with many hunters from the “Baby Boomer” generation aging and cycling out of the active whitetail quest.
Other than license and permit forgiveness, other deer hunting regulations for the free youth weekend are unchanged. Harvest regulations are the same: There is no limit on the number of antlerless deer that can be taken in counties designated as Zone 1 as are all those in far western Kentucky; meanwhile, each hunter is restricted to taking no more than one antlered buck for the entire deer hunting year.
Both youth hunter and adult overseer must wear unbroken, fluorescent orange on head, chest and back while in the field. A blaze orange cap and vest typically fulfill this safety regulation.
Anyone hunting afield by day, even those in pursuit of small game species, during a firearms deer season also must meet fluorescent orange safety regulations. Waterfowl hunters are exempted from the orange clothing rule as are those such as raccoon hunters that are active during hours of darkness.
Some of those small game hunters could be kids taking advantage of Kentucky’s free youth small game hunting and trapping season. Like the free youth deer weekend, kids can hunt for small game with no youth licenses required beginning Saturday. However, the free small game season extends for a full week, Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Trapping for furbearers, trapping license waived, also is open to kids during this time.
Juniors under 16 hunting for small game or trapping also should be accompanied by adults during this license-free sampler period.
• This weekend’s youth season is the final firearms deer hunting of the 2020-21 hunting year, one that seems headed for a total harvest that is somewhat off the pace of last year.
Following the close of the late muzzleloading firearms season last weekend, Kentucky’s all-seasons, all-methods deer harvest stood at about 136,000. At the same time during the 2019-20 hunting year, deer hunters had reported a harvest of just off 140,000.
Unless the free youth deer hunting weekend and the late days of archery and crossbow deer hunting (through Jan. 18) are wildly productive, the current year’s total deer harvest will come up short of last year’s total. In fairness, however, the 2019-20 all-methods harvest of 148,395 was the second highest of all time.
The reigning record deer harvest in Kentucky is a total of 155,730 whitetails taken in 2015-16.
With this year’s final harvest pending, hunters across Kentucky have enjoyed generous consistency taking deer in recent times. The total harvest has topped 136,000 for the past seven years. The 2020-21 tally will make it eight years.
• By way of reminder, as the final days of 2020 wind down, do not get in a hurry to dispose of your old Kentucky fishing and hunting licenses. There was a time when sporting licenses expired with the onset of the new year, but that is no longer the case.
The licensing year for anglers and hunters now runs March 1 through February, meaning that current licenses are good through Feb. 28. That also means that new licenses, those for the 2021-22 year, do not cover sporting activities until March 1.
Meanwhile, licenses for the new year or the current year always are available nearly instantaneously online through the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
Anyone desperate for a last-moment, right-now Christmas Day present for someone who engages in outdoors pursuits might consider the online connection for licensing the recipient for hunting and/or fishing for the coming license year.
New licenses can be printed out or can be validated with a simple confirmation number.
While a hunting or fishing license would be a perfect fit and an ideal color for most sporting folks, even better would be a combination hunting/fishing license or, the ultimate, the big-ticket sportsman’s license for the person who tries to do it all outdoors. The sportsman’s license is $95, but it saves a considerable amount by standing good for separate hunting and fishing licenses, deer permit, spring and fall turkey permits, state migratory bird permit and state trout permit.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone270-575-8650.
