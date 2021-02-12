You can sometimes tell love is in the air nowadays because it often is accompanied by a choking stench that brings tears to your eyes.
Febr-
uary is when our native striped skunks’ breeding season peaks. That makes for aromatic times across our landscape.
Skunks are a stereotype with most people. We think of them as walking gas bags that create a terrible smell. There is more to them than this, but the big stink is their most striking characteristic.
We do not see live skunks too often because they are nocturnal and do their best work in the dark. There isn’t much mistaking them when they do appear, however.
The striped skunk, our common species, is the size of a house cat, weighing up to 10 pounds or so. At first glance, a skunk might be confused with a cat were it not for its tail, which is covered with much longer hair, giving it a broad profile.
The skunk is starkly contrasted with long black and white fur. They vary, but a skunk typically is mostly black with a white stripe beginning on the head, growing wider and splitting, running down each side of the back and converging again at the tail.
Many skunks are almost all black with minimal white spotting on the head and maybe a bit of stripe. A few are almost all white, although this is much less common.
Nature provides the vast majority of skunks with that contrasty black-on-white color scheme as a public service. It reminds other creatures, at least those with experience, that this is best left alone.
Skunks lead a low-key omnivore lifestyle. They ramble around, eating almost anything with nutritional value. They nibble insects, small prey animals from mice to lizards, carrion, eggs, nuts, berries and other fruits, even grasses and leaves. If you leave cat food on the porch or accessible garbage, that’s perfect.
Feeding treks often lead to trouble. Skunks are not fast, and they are little interested in running from potential enemies. It usually isn’t necessary. Skunks lack great defensive weapons, so they would seem to be in harm’s way frequently against bigger predators. Again, that does not prove a critical flaw in their survival.
A skunk’s best defense is the nasty, yellowish fluid it packs in glands vented on both sides of its anus. If something dares threaten the skunk, it takes a defensive stance, hooking its body to point the butt toward a would-be attacker. It may do a handstand to aim its rump.
Unless there is immediately de-escalation, the skunk may spray the musky fluid as a fine mist, reaching out 8 feet or more, typically aimed at the face of the aggressor. At point blank range, it is a doozy.
Skunk musk smells bad, but more pertinent, it is incredibly strong in a chemical sense. It is a tear gas-like irritant, choking up and even temporarily blinding the unfortunate that get a direct dose of the stuff. It causes significant eye pain, disrupts normal respiration and triggers nausea.
Typically, a predator that incurs skunk spray just isn’t going to be much of a threat anymore. Occasionally a coyote or bobcat might kill a skunk, but that usually comes at a price. I would hate to have to feed myself by killing skunks with tooth and claw.
Great horned owls are the most effective skunk predators, primarily on young skunks, because the chemical effects of skunk musk apparently are minimal on the big, winged hunters.
The skunk’s worst enemy is the automobile. The skunk is not fast and evasive on roadways, and it fails to grasp that vehicles will not respect its stinky defense. The skunk expects cars and trucks to avoid it, hence its vulnerability on the asphalt.
For most mammal predators, skunks most often have to fool with only young, inexperienced ones. A first-timer that accosts a skunk usually learns from that mistake. After a blast of spray, it is usually content to bypass skunks in the future.
This time of year, male skunks are hormonally driven to begin seeking out females for mating purposes. Acting under natural dictates, they begin to travel beyond their natural range, beyond the extent of their usual food-seeking meanders.
This extra travel leads skunks into more conflict with predators or quasi-predators like dogs. More movement puts them across more roadways and increases the number of skunk-vehicle clashes.
More confrontations with predators and accidents with motor vehicles puts far more skunk spray in the air. Add to that the disputes that may occur when courting male skunks incur each other. Quarreling skunks are known to spray their own kind.
To me, a little whiff of skunk in the air is not all that bad. There are lots of smells that are more repulsive. But it is hard to get just a bit of skunk smell. And actual contact with skunk musk is a breath-taker.
Were that to happen to a pet or even yourself, I would discount the old folksy remedy of bathing in tomato juice. The more effective stuff for washing down skunk stink is a cocktail of one quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, one-quarter cup of baking soda and one teaspoon of liquid dish-washing detergent.
If at all possible, much better is to take the approach of once-sprayed predators. If you encounter a wandering skunk, give it a wide berth and go elsewhere.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
