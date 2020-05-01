Saturday brings on the third weekend of Kentucky’s spring turkey hunting season, and it’s getting late in more ways than one.
In terms of calendar tending, Kentucky’s spring gobbler hunt is a 23-day affair, opening on a Saturday and running through four weekends. Counting those weekends, we’re looking at the start of the third, so that’s just halfway.
Yet, there is plenty of hunting going on during the week this year, especially with many more people idled by coronavirus cautionary business shutdowns. Taking it day by day, Saturday is well beyond the midway point, Day 15 of 22. Getting late.
In terms of impact or hunter interest and participation, the turkey season is front-loaded. There is very much an opening day or opening weekend factor in the gobbler season. The early days of the season are most cherished, but participation drops off rapidly for many hunters, especially the less avid among them.
Managers see the turkey season “attended” like some other hunting seasons: a burst of activity, both hunter turnout and turkey harvest at the beginning, a second but lesser peak at the second weekend, then a significantly lighter participation level trailing off to the end. By Weekend 3, the decline already is in effect. Getting late.
Indeed, many sub-hardcore turkey hunters are less inclined to go now because the peak of the turkey mating period is past and there typically isn’t as much gobbling by tom turkeys by the third weekend. Not only is the mating season winding down, turkeys have noticed people in the woods, truck doors closing and all the other disturbances associated with the hunting season.
Turkeys might not understand what’s happening, but many birds, especially the more cautious mature gobblers, have been learning not to trust all the “hen” calls they hear and to be more tight-beaked with their own calling.
When many of the hunting days are behind us, the opening flurry has come and gone, some of the more gullible gobblers have already been taken, and those that are left have fallen more silent, yes, it’s getting late.
For the stereotypical turkey hunt, the call-him-off-the-roost scenario, it may be painfully late if hunters aren’t hearing many pre-dawn and first-light gobbles. And if tom turkeys aren’t responding to those phony hen calls, they may be already “henned up” or just call shy because of earlier hunting pressure. Late again.
There are some hunters, however, who make the most of the latter developments and use them to advantage. There’s much to be said for not only hunting later in the season but for hunting later in the day.
With many or most hens already bred by now, a good number will sneak away from annoying gobblers by about mid-morning. These moms in the making will slip off to chosen sites where they may be secluded to lay eggs or incubate eggs in their crude ground nests.
Gobblers still want the company of the ladies, and when hens grow scarce, they become lonesome. When this happens, gobblers may become more vulnerable to subtle hen calls than they were first thing in the morning when they were near the real hens.
Later day hunters — and that’s relative to dawn, more like 9:30-11 a.m. — maybe fare well by getting within hailing distance of where turkeys roost or are otherwise active in strutting and display areas. They set up quietly, then call softly and sparsely. And wait.
Later season gobblers may never answer a hen call but rather come in silently and cautiously. Too much hen calling is more likely to send them away.
A hunter who uses a turkey hen decoy has an advantage by stoking the interest of an approaching tom without having to use more calling, which could give away the hunter’s position and true identity, and focusing his attention.
The essence of this mid-morning tactic is to initially catch a gobbler’s ear, then shut up and let his loneliness work for the ambush. The hardest thing about this is remaining motionless and quiet with the confidence that this can work. It certainly can.
If a hunter doesn’t believe and won’t be still and limit his calling, it won’t.
• Under normal circumstances, registration for boats in Kentucky would be newly expired as of today. But these aren’t normal circumstances.
State law decrees that the annually required registration for all powered boats goes invalid at the end of the day April 30. Now, on the first of May, anyone who hasn’t “re-upped” the registration for 2020-21 would be ineligible to take to the water with that craft.
Because of the mandated shutdown of most business because of COVID-19 precautions, boaters obviously can’t acquire registrations at county clerks’ offices that are inaccessible. The deadline, consequently, has been extended to allow time for reopening offices and boater transactions.
Presently, the registration deadline has been extended 90 days, meaning that boaters who haven’t re-registered have until July 31 to make their peace with the requirement. Meanwhile, those needing to re-register should have their 2019-20 certification on board while boating.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources officers say boaters who buy either new or used boats and are unable to register them during this awkward period must have the bill of sale of the craft on board in lieu of registration certification.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
