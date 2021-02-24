HENDERSON — Layne Pea scored only eight points for Marshall County, but that last one really mattered in the form of a free throw with no time left to lift the Lady Marshals just over Henderson County 46-45 in girls high school basketball on Tuesday night.
Henderson County’s Sadie Wurth had tied the game with a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left. Marshall County’s Cayson Conner (15 points) was fouled on a drive to the basket with four seconds remaining, but missed two free throws. M’Kyra Dixon got the rebound for the Lady Colonels, but Pea stole it from her and drew the foul that led to the winning toss with no time on the clock.
Halle Langhi tallied 14 points for the Lady Marshals, while Wurth topped all scorers with 19 points.
Marshall County 12 12 7 15 — 46
Henderson County 10 11 17 7 — 45
MARSHALL — Conner 15, Langhi 14, Pea 8, Driver 4, Galloway 3, Jezik 2.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 1 (Pea). Free throws: 19/27. Fouls: 12. Record: 16-1.
HENDERSON — Wurth 19, Thomas 10, Lacer 3, Mullins 4, Risley 3, Kemp 4, Dixon 2
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 4 (Wurht 2, Lacer, Risley). Free throws: 7/10. Fouls: 20. Record: 8-3.
CFS 55, Fulton City 43 — Playing its third game in four days, visiting Christian Fellowship jumped out to an early lead and held on to top Fulton City. Gracie Howard led the Lady Eagles with 28 points, while Lillian Burnett had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jayden Jackson made 10 assists. Mia Martin topped the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points.
Christian Fellowship also won the boys game between the schools, 76-68.
Christian Fellowship 20 11 11 13 — 55
Fulton City 11 8 16 8 — 43
CFS — Burnett 16, G. Howard 28, R. Howard 4, Warren 7, Jackson (10 ass)
Field goals: 24/52. 3-pointers: 1/3 (G. Howard). Free throws: 6/10. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 14. Record: 8-9.
FULTON CITY — Martin 13, Johnson 3, Kinney 7, McManus 4, Macklin 3, Taylor 5, McCloyn 8.
Field goals: 16/46. 3-pointers: 3/14 (Johnson, Macklin, McCloyn). Free throws: 8/15. Rebounds: 23. Fouls: 10. Record: 1-7.
• In other girls games, Fulton County topped Community Christian 45-30 in Hickman. ... Crittenden County topped Lyon County 68-59 in Marion. ... Graves County beat Murray in the Eagles Nest 46-42. ... Trigg County got 16 points from Adri Phillips and 13 from Marleigh Reynolds in a 48-31 win at Livingston Central.
• On the boys’ side, Noah Dumas’ late basket lifted McCracken County over University Heights, 64-62 ... Marshall County routed Ballard Memorial 75-30 in Draffenville. ... St. Mary topped Carlisle County at home 62-48. ... Murray won 83-67 at Union County. ... Trigg County took care of Livingston Central 83-74 in Cadiz. ... Caldwell County edged Dawson Springs 72-67.
