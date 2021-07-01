Paducah’s Brycen Parrish tossed seven strong innings, but the Muhlenberg County Stallions pushed across the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory in Ohio Valley League action Tuesday evening at Brooks Stadium.
The Chiefs scored in the first inning when newcomer Cade Sammons walked, advanced to third on Brant Brown’s single and scored on Reece Hutchins’ sacrifice fly.
The Stallions (10-11) went ahead in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs and tying the game on a double play and going ahead on an error.
The Chiefs (3-19) drew even in the bottom of the frame, as Zach Reynolds singled, stole second, advanced on a ground out and scored on an error.
Parrish remained strong through six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh. A double, walk and single — all with two outs — put Muhlenberg ahead, 3-2.
The Chiefs had baserunners in each of the final three innings, but couldn’t get them home.
Parrish (2-2) allowed five hits, four walks and two earned runs in seven innings. He walked four. Lane Lamberth tossed two shutout innings in relief for the Chiefs.
Reynolds had two of the Chiefs’ six hits off two Muhlenberg pitchers.
Paducah continues its home stand Thursday against Hoptown. The Chiefs host Owensboro on Friday and Franklin on Saturday. All of those games start at 6:30 p.m.
