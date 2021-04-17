MAYFIELD — Calloway County wrapped up its time at the Dinger Wood Bat Classic with a pair of victories on Saturday.
Matthew Ray fanned nine batters from Grandview, Missouri, as he threw a no-hitter for the 15-0 win in four innings. Cadwell Turner drove three runs home for the Lakers. Against Obion County Central, Tennessee, the score was 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, where the Lakers erupted for seven runs on their way to a 12-4 triumph. Isaac Ward had three hits while jayden Rollins collected three RBI. Turner struck out five Rebels over two innings to win the game in relief.
In the only other game at the tournament, Graves County routed Grandview 13-3 with Lodner Phillips getting three hits and Drew Hayden driving two Eagle runs home.
–––
Grandview 000 0 0 0 3
Calloway County 481 2 15 11 2
WP: Ray. LP: Gallaway
2B: C-Rollins, Turner, Ward. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Turner 2-4 (3 RBI), Ward 1-3 (2 RBI), Rollins 2-3 (2 RBI), Chapman 2-3 (2 RBI).
–––
Obion Central 001 003 4 3 2
Calloway County 000 174 12 9 2
WP: Turner. LP: Baldwin.
2B: O-Hobbs. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Pingel 2-5, Ward 3-4 (RBI), Hollins 2-2 (3 RBI), Weatherly 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Calloway 7-4.
