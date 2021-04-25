OWENSBORO — Calloway County won the inaugural 2A State Softball Tournament on Saturday in a way that would do the late NBA Hall-of-Famer Moses Malone proud.
Four, four, four.
The Lakers won their Friday pool games 4-1 over Elizabethtown and 4-2 over Boyle County. After constant rains pushed the title tilt late into Saturday, Calloway claimed the crown with a 4-2 win over Warren East at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Calloway wasted little time in the top of the first. Bailee Grogan singled in between walks by Adison Hicks and Paige Kramer to load the bases. Laker pitcher Izzy Housden was at the plate and got to a 3-0 count; the last ball a wild pitch that scored Hicks. Housden grounded out, but Grogan scored on that play to make it 2-0 Calloway.
Hicks drove the third run across on a pop fly to first in the second inning that got Preslee Phillips home. Phillips also scored the final run in the fifth when Kramer bunted into a fielder's choice with two in scoring position. Just as in the Boyle County game, though, it got tight in the sixth inning.
The Raiders had runners on second and third with two out when Lydia Jones grounded to short. The ball got past Hicks and both runners scored the final runs. A single by Madison Hymer put the tying run on first, but Lucy Patterson grounded out to halt that threat.
Matters got even more grave in the seventh when a double from Haylie Brassel and a single by Emma Young put Housden in another jam with just one out. Maude Forrester popped out to Phillips at third and Housden fanned Addison Lee on three pitches to clinch the crown.
The Lakers only had two hits on the game; two of them by Grogan. Housden gave up 10 hits over the full seven innings, but only walked three and struck out five for the win.
–––
Calloway County 210 010 0 4 5 0
Warren East 000 002 0 2 10 0
WP: Housden. LP: Markham.
2B: W-Brassel, Markham, Young. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-B. Grogan 2-2; W-Young 2-2, Lee 2-4, Jones 1-1 (2 RBI), Hymer 2-3. Record: Calloway 11-5.
