OWENSBORO — Calloway County lived by the long ball and it almost ended their run in the 2A state softball tournament. The Lakers were able to hold on for the 4-2 triumph over Boyle County and reach tonight’s inaugural 2A Championship game.
The first run for Calloway was the only one not produced by a homer as starting pitcher Isabel Housden singled a 1-2 pitch into left. That scored Adison Hicks from third for the 1-0 edge. The Lakers led off the third with back-to-back homers from Preslee Phillips to left followed by Hicks to center. Kylie Stallings led off the fourth for Calloway with a solo shot to left for the final run and a 4-0 lead.
Housden blanked the Rebels for the first five innings and finished the contest with no walks, seven hits and four strikeouts. The Lakers did get a good scare in the sixth when Kayleigh White blasted a 1-2 pitch over the centerfield wall and scored Summer Ray for the final runs. With nobody out, Housden recovered to retire three of her next four batters with fellow pitcher Kyndal Honaker getting a single. Housden did hit a batter in the seventh, but the ball never left the infield as the Lakers got the outs needed to clinch the championship slot.
Hicks was the top hitter of the game with three hits. Calloway will play Warren East for the championship at 6 p.m. tonight. The Raiders advanced by routing Bourbon County 14-1 and defeating Henry County 7-0.
Calloway County 102 100 0 4 6 0
Boyle County 000 002 0 2 7 0
WP: Housden. LP: Honaker.
2B: B-Ray, Sandy. 3B: B-Cannon. HR: C-Hicks (none on in 3rd), Stallings (none on in 4th), Phillips (none on in 3rd); B-White (1 on in 6th). Top hitters: C-Hicks 3-3 (RBI); B-White 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Calloway 10-5.
Calloway 4, Elizabethtown 1 — At Owensboro, Bailee Grogan had two hits for Calloway County in its first game at the 2A State softball tournament. It was her two plate appearances where she did not get a hit that helped the Lakers down Elizabethtown.
After Adison Hicks led off the first with a single, she stole second and went to third on a passed ball with Grogan at the plate. Grogan drilled a 2-2 pitch deep enough to center to score Hicks. Calloway was up 3-0 in the fourth when Grogan lined into a double play. As the ball went from base to base, Preslee Phillips scored the final Laker run.
Calloway County 200 200 0 4 9 1
Elizabethtown 000 100 0 1 5 1
WP: Housden. LP: McKinney
2B: E-Philpot. 3B: C-Phillips. HR: none. Top hitters: C-B. Grogan 2-4 (2 RBI).
Crittenden 11, Ballard 0 — At La Center, Hadlee Rich and Riley Smith both drove in three hits for Crittenden County while teammate Jessie Potter collected four hits in a six-inning victory over Ballard Memorial. Chandler Moss struck out 13 Bombers to earn the win for the Rockets.
Crittenden County 041 033 11 17 1
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 3 3
WP: Moss. LP: McKinney.
2B: C-Hayes, Hicks. 3B: C-Rich. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Hicks 2-4, Moss 2-4, Hayes 3-4 (RBI), Potter 4-4 (RBI), Smith 2-4 (3 RBI), Rich 1-3 (3 RBI). Records: Crittenden 4-4, Ballard 1-10.
BASEBALL
Livingston 5, Dawson Springs 4 — At Dawson Springs, Daniel Ramage, Logan Wring and Carter Ray each had an RBI single with Wring bringing two home during a fifth inning rally that lifted Livingston Central over Dawson Springs. Aiden Fugate struck out eight over the first five innings to win it for the Cardinals.
Livingston Central 010 040 0 5 7 0
Dawson Dprings 001 012 0 4 4 0
WP: Fugate. LP: Heaton.
2B: D-Dawson, C. Davis. 3B: D-Pace. HR: none. Top hitters: L-D. Ramage 2-3 (RBI), Wring 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: Livingston 3-8, Dawson Springs 1-5.
Dyersburg 2, Mayfield 0 — At Dyerburg, Tenn., Dyerburg, Tennessee, got all the runs in this game off a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice in the second inning against Mayfield.
Mayfield 000 000 0 0 3 2
Dyersburg 020 000 0 2 4 1
WP: Newsome. LP: Ellis.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: Record: Mayfield 3-11.
Caldwell 5, Trigg 2 — At Princeton, Carter and Collin Whittington both doubled two runs home in the bottom of the fourth to shatter a scoreless and lead Caldwell County over Trigg County. Deonte Wells allowed just four hits and a walk over all seven innings for the Tiger win.
Trigg County 000 002 0 2 4 0
Caldwell County 000 500 x 5 9 2
WP: Walls. LP: Reynolds.
2B: T-Peca; C-Ca. Whittington, Co. Whittington. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Carneyhan 2-3, Co. Whittington 1-3 (2 RBI), Ca. Whittington 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Trigg 5-6, Caldwell 5-6.
Graves 15, Fulton Co. 0 — At Mayfield, Markus Isaiah and Cole Katzman both went 2-for-3 with two RBI as Graves County snapped a two-game losing skid by routing Fulton County in three innings.
Landon Curd also drove in two Eagle runs and struck out four Pilots in two innings for the one-hit win.
Fulton County 000 0 1 2
Graves County 870 15 8 0
WP: Curd. LP: Massey
2B: G-Yates. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Isaiah 2-3 (2 RBI), Curd 1-2 (2 RBI), Katzman 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Fulton Co. 0-6, Graves 11-4.
Hickman 16, W. Carroll 6 — At Clinton, Kaleb Harper capped a 10-run first inning for Hickman County by drilling a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam against West Carroll, Tennessee.
Jackson Midyett went 2-for-3 with three RBI for the Falcons.
West Carroll 020 40 6 1 2
Hickman County (10)50 1x 16 10 4
WP: Clark. LP: Easley.
2B: H-Midyett. 3B: none. HR: H-Harper (3 on in 1st). Top hitters: H-Midyett 2-3 (3 RBI), C. Naranjo 2-3 (RBI), Harper 1-1 (5 RBI), M. Naranjo 2-2 (RBI), Clark 1-2 (2 RBI). Record: Hickman 9-4
