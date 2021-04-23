MURRAY — Calloway County seemed headed for its second big loss to Fourth District rival Marshall County after giving up the first four runs in their Thursday night baseball game. However, the Lakers finally responded with fIve runs in the third and kept it going from there for the 11-6 triumph.
Cadwell Turner went 3-for-4 at the plate and no-hit the Marshals in the third through fifth innings for the win. Jackson Chapman and Gage Bazzell each had two RBI for Calloway While Evan Oakley and Griffin Darnall did the same for Marshall.
Marshall County 301 101 0 6 4 2
Calloway County 005 312 x 11 11 1
WP: Turner. LP: Hale.
2B: C-Turner, White. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Oakley 0-3 (2 RBI), Darnall 2-4 (2 RBI); C-Turner 3-4, Chapman 2-3 (3 RBI), Bazzell 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Marshall 5-5, Calloway 8-5.
Mayfield 11, Fulton Co. 1 — At Mayfield, Mayfield pitcher Ben Gloyd struck out seven Fulton County batters to stop this game in five innings. Jaylen Bass singled Zach Darnell home with the finishing run in the bottom of the fifth.
Fulton Count 000 01 1 2 7
Mayfield 130 52 11 10 2
WP: Gloyd. LP: Gibbs.
2B: F-Hammond; M-Gloyd, Kemp. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Darnell 2-3 (2 RBI), K. Ellis 2-3.
Trigg 17, Livingston 0 — At Cadiz, Already up 6-0 after the first inning, Trigg County started an 11-run second inning with a solo homer to left from Tyler Ahart against Fifth District rival Livingston Central. Joe Peca had two hits and three RBI for the Wildcats. Bryce Cunningham also drove in two Trigg runs and allowed just one Cardinal hit for the win.
Livingston Central 000 0 1 3
Trigg County 6(11)x 17 9 0
WP: Cunningham. LP: D. Ramage
2B: T-J. Peca, Reynolds, Williamson. 3B: none. HR: T-Ahart (none on in 2nd). Top hitters: T-Williamson 2-3 (2 RBI), McCormick 1-3 (2 RBI), J. Peca 2-2 (3 RBI), Grissom 1-1 (2 RBI), Cunningham 0-1 (2 RBI), Reynolds 1-2 (2 RBI), Carr 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Livingston 2-8, Trigg 5-5.
Hickman 5, Obion 3 — At Clinton, Hickman County got all of its runs in the bottom of the second against Obion County Central, Tennessee, on a bases-loaded walk, a passed ball, two on one error plus an RBI single by Nathan Gallimore.
Obion Central 011 100 0 3 8 2
Hickman County 050 000 0 5 5 4
WP: M. Naranjo. LP: Yates.
2B: O-Baldwin. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: O-Yates 2-3, Baldwin 2-5. Record: Hickman 8-4.
Lyon 10, Hopkinsville 5 — At Hopkinsville, Down just 5-4 after five innings, Lyon County erupted for six runs in the top of the sixth to deal Hopkinsville just its second loss of the season. Gunnar Bingham and Brody Williams each drove in two runs for the Lyons. Ryan Myers collected four hits for the Tigers.
Lyon County 021 106 0 10 7 0
Hopkinsville 410 000 0 5 8 1
WP: Yancy. LP: Moss.
2B: L-Rush. 3B: none. HR: L-Williams (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: L-Bingham 1-4 (2 RBI), Williams 1-2 (2 RBI), Rush 2-4 (RBI), Darnall 2-4; H-Myers 4-4. Records: Lyon 7-3, Hopkinsville 8-2.
Crittenden 10, Union 4 — At Marion, Crittenden County got one last warm-up in before its All “A” weekend date in Owensboro with a home win over Union County.
Logan Bailey swung the mightiest bast for the Rockets in going 4-for-5 with three RBI with Gabe Mott just behind with three hits.
Ben Hargrove drove in a pair of runs for the Braves.
Union County 000 300 1 4 6 3
Crittenden County 213 004 x 10 14 2
WP: Foster. LP: Hargrove.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: U-Hopper 2-2, Hargrove 2-4 (2 RBI); C-Bailey 4-5 (3 RBI), Boone 2-4, Mott 3-4 (RBI), Winders 1-4 (2 RBI), Smith 2-2 (RBI). Records: Union 7-9, Crittenden 10-2.
Caldwell 14, Dawson Springs 1 — At Princeton, Deonte Walls started the scoring onslaught for Caldwell County against Dawson Springs with a three-run homer to right in the first inning.
Walls finished the game with four RBI while Hunter Newsom brought three Tiger runs in; two of those on a second inning bunt.
Dawson Sorings 001 00 1 3 1
Caldwell Coiunty 62 2x 14 11 1
WP: Goodaker. LP: Davis.
2B: D-Hebron; C-Blackburn, Carneyhan, Co. Whittington. 3B: none. HR: C-Walls (2 on in 1st). Top hitters: U-Hebron 2-2; C-Newsom 1-4 (3 RBI), Walls 2-3 (4 RBI), Carneyhan 2-2 (2 RBI), Co. Whittington 1-3 (2 RBI), Ca. Whittington 2-3 (RBI). Records: Dawson Springs 1-4, Caldwell 4-6.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary 7, Ballard 0 — At La Center, Kaitlynn Burrus shut Ballard Memorial down with 15 strikeouts in the St. Mary victory. Burrus, Trinity Higgins and Hannah Andersson each had two hits for the Vikings while McKenna Brownfield drove in a pair of runs.
St. Mary 400 020 1 7 9 1
Ballard Memorial 000 000 0 0 4 4
WP: Burrus. LP: Meyer.
2B: S-McDowell, Andersson. 3B: S-Higgins. HR: none. Top hitters: S-Higgins 2-3, Burrus 2-4 (RBI), Andersson 2-4 (RBI), Brownfield 0-4 (2 RBI). Records: St. Mary 5-2, Ballard 1-9.
Murray 3, Mayfield 1 — At Mayfield, Back-to-back doubles from Layne Latimer and Marlee Riddle in the top of the seventh brought in the two runs Murray needed to overcome Mayfield. Kylie Chapman struck out 12 Cardinals and allowed only two hits for the Tiger victory.
Murray 100 000 2 3 6 2
Mayfield 000 100 0 1 2 2
WP: Chapman. LP: Fox.
2B: MU-Latimer, Riddle; MA-E. Shelton. 3B: MU-Turley. HR: none. Top hitters: MU-Gierhart 2-3, Latimer 2-3 (RBI). Records: Murray 7-3, Mayfield 4-5.
Livingston 5, Trigg 2 — At Cadiz, Sydney Lasher struck out 14 batters as she tossed a no-hitter for Livingston Central against Fifth District rival Trigg County.
Lauren Wring and Madeline Norton each got two RBi for the Cardinals.
Emma West fanned nine in the loss for the Wildcats.
Livingston Central 102 002 0 5 6 3
Trigg County 101 000 0 2 0 2
WP: Lasher. LP: West.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Wring 0-4 (2 RBI), Norton 1-3 (2 RBI). Records: Livingston 7-3, Trigg 3-6.
Caldwell 23, Hopkins Cen. 7 — At Mortons Gap, Majah Hollowell produced the biggest blast for Caldwell County with a grand slam to left in the fourth at Hopkins County Central. Allie Felker got four hits for the Tigers while Shelby Lane and Brylee Butts each drove in three runs. Keira Bryan had four RBI for the Storm.
Caldwell County 157 (10) 23 23 2
Hopkins Central 121 3 7 9 2
WP: Stallins. LP: Hollis.
2B: C-Holeman, A. Hollowell, Stanley, Thompson, McKinney, M. Hollowell; H-Bryan, Young, Wilson. 3B: C-Butts, Holeman; H-McCord. HR: C-M. Hollowell (3 on in 4th); H-Young (none on in 3rd). Top hitters: C-A. Hollowell 2-3 (3 RBI), Felker 4-5 (2 RBI), Lane 3-5 (3 RBI), Holeman 3-4 (RBI), Butts 1-3 (3 RBI), Stanley 2-3 (RBI), M. Hollowell 4-4 (4 RBI), Thompson 2-3 (3 RBI); H-McCord 2-3, Bryan 2-3 (4 RBI), Young 2-3 (RBI), Blunchard 2-2. Records: Caldwell 4-7, Hopkins Cen. 3-8.
Graves 8, S. Fulton 4 — At South Fulton, Tennessee, Memphis Lassiter blasted a grand slam to center in the top of the second to put Graves County up for good against South Fulton, Tennessee. Bailey Wimsatt went 3-for-4 for the Eagles with three RBI; two of those on a fourth inning homer to center. Anna Gore and Mary Pitts each drove in two Red Devil runs.
Graves County 050 201 0 8 9 2
South Fulton 002 020 0 4 6 3
WP: Rogers. LP: Buchanan.
2B: G-Lassier, Wimsatt; S-Buchanan. 3B: S-Gore, Pitts. HR: G-Lassiter (3 on in 2nd), Wimsatt (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: G-Lassiter 2-4 (4 RBI), Wimsatt 3-4 (3 RBI), Myat 2-4; S-Gore 1-2 (2 RBI), Pitts 1-4 (2 RBI). Record: Graves 6-3.
