BARDWELL — Despite getting outhit 12-8, Calloway County took the lead for good against Carlisle County with a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch in the fourth inning of a 10-4 win in high school baseball on Saturday. Tyler Andrews and Cadwell Turner both drove in two runs for the Lakers while Justin Deweese connected on three hits for the Comets.
–––
Calloway County 211 202 2 10 8 2
Carlisle County 000 103 0 4 12 2
WP: Collie. LP: Elder.
2B: CL-Chapman, Turner. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: CL-Andrews 1-4 (2 RBI), Turner 2-3, Ward 2-3 (2 RBI); CR-Gibson 2-3, Elder 2-3, Deweese 3-4. Records: Calloway 15-10, Carlisle 15-11.
Mayfield at Mortons Gap — Mayfield recovered from a rough opener to salvage a split in its two games at a round robin in Hopkins County Central. First, the Cardinals were no-hit in a 12-0 five-inning loss to Christian County. Preston Phan pitched the gem for the Colonels; striking out six in the process. Mayfield fared far better in its second game; a 5-1 victory over the Storm. Ben Gloyd struck out a dozen Storm batters as he tossed a two-hitter for the Cardinals. Kalden Williams came up with four hits for Mayfield. In the other game, Christian County routed Hopkins Central 17-1 in four innings.
–––
Christian County 324 30 12 6 0
Mayfield 000 00 0 0 3
WP: Phan. LP: Ellis.
2B: C-Snortin. 3B: C-Underhill. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Underhill 2-4 (RBI), Forrest 2-2 (RBI).
–––
Mayfield 012 100 1 5 8 2
Hopkins Central 001 000 0 1 2 4
WP: Gloyd. LP: Hight.
2B: M-Ellis. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Ellis 2-4 (RBI), Williams 4-4 (RBI). Records: .
Graves 15, Dawson Springs 0 — At Mayfield, Drew Hayden doubled twice and brought two runs home as Graves County only needed four innings to stop Dawson Springs. Markus Isaiah got three hits for the Eagles as Ladner Phillips and hayden Thompson combined to allow just two Panther hits with five strikeouts.
–––
Dawson Springs 000 0 0 2 6
Graves County 343 5 15 11 1
WP: Phillips. LP: Heaton.
2B: D-Jones; G-Hayden 2, DeFreitas, Isaiah. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Isaiah 3-3 (RBI), Davis 2-3 (RBI), Hayden 2-3 (2 RBI), Yates 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Dawson Springs 4-10, Graves 16-5.
