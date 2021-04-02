MURRAY — Braden Pingle went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Calloway County advanced in the 2A baseball sectional with a 4-0 blanking of Trigg County on Thursday. Matthew Ray allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 11 Wildcats over five innings for the Laker victory.
Trigg County000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Calloway County110 200 x — 4 8 0
WP: Ray. LP: Peca.
2B: C-Pingel. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Pingel 3-4 (2 RBI), Records: Trigg 0-2, Calloway 1-0.
• Hickman County 5, Murray 4 — At Murray, Kaleb Harper and Micah Naranjo both hit RBI singles in the top of the seventh to put Hickman County on top for good against Murray. Walker McClanahan gave the Falcons their first lead with a two-RBI double to left in the top of the fifth inning. The Tigers got RBI singles of their own from Carson Tucker and Kade Gibson in the seventh and had runners on the corners for the final out.
Hickman County000 030 2 — 5 5 3
Murray010 010 2 — 4 5 0
WP: C. Naranjo. LP: Tucker.
2B: H-McClanahan. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-McClanahan 1-4 (2 RBI), Harper 2-3; M-Tucker 1-5 (2 RBI), Gibson 2-3. Records: Murray 0-2, Hickman 2-0.
• Crittenden 12, UHA 6 — At Marion, Maddox Carlson got Crittenden County started with a two-run triple in the first inning, while Logan Bailey, Caden McCallister and Ben Evans each drove in two runs to keep the Rockets going the rest of the way against University Heights Academy.
University Heights002 301 0 — 6 3 4
Crittenden County250 050 x — 12 10 5
WP: Foster. LP: Welch.
2B: none. 3B: C-Carlson. HR: none. Top hitters: U-Hancock 0-4 (3 RBI), Welch 2-4 (2 RBI); C-Bailey 2-3 (2 RBI), Adams 3-3 (RBI), Carlson 2-3 (3 RBI), McCallister 0-3 (2 RBI), Evans 1-4 (2 RBI). Records: UHA 1-2, Crittenden 1-1.
• Caldwell 18, Hopkins Central 0 — At Mortons Gap, Ben Goodaker fanned six Hopkins County Central batters over the full four innings of this Caldwell County rout. Logan Smith cracked two singles and drove in three Tiger runs.
Caldwell County261 9 — 18 5 1
Hopkins Central000 0 — 0 1 3
WP: Goodaker. LP: Brasher.
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Smiley 2-4 (3 RBI), Holeman 0-2 (2 RBI), Chambliss 0-2 (2 RBI), Carneyhan 1-1 (2 RBI). Records: Caldwell 1-0, Hopkins Cen. 0-2.
SOFTBALL• Graves 10, Ballard 0 — At La Center, with Bailey Wimsatt making contributions all over, Graves County improved to 2-0 in both the regular season and Third District by stopping Ballard Memorial.
From the circle, Wimsatt struck out 17 Bombers while allowing just two hits and one walk in going the distance. At the plate, she was 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Memphis Lassiter and Ginger Martin each had three hits for the Eagles, while Gwen Munsell drove in two runs.
Graves County202 400 2 — 10 14 2
Ballard Memorial000 000 0 — 0 2 1
WP: Wimsatt. LP: Meyer.
2B: G-Wimsatt. 3B: G-Martin, Lassiter. HR: none. Top hitters: G-Lassiter 3-3 (2 RBI), Wimsatt 4-5 (RBI), Martin 3-4. Munsell 1-4 (3 RBI). Records: Graves 2-0, Ballard 0-1.
• Hickman County 3, Murray 1 — In a game where scoring was at a premium, Hickman County made its biggest hits count in a home triumph over Murray in Clinton. Bella Batts got her only hit for the Falcons with a two-run homer to right in the third inning. Jacey Rushing brought the other Hickman run home with an RBI double to center in the fifth. She also struck out nine Tigers for the complete game winner. Kylie Champman took the loss but still impressed with 12 strikeouts.
Murray000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Hickman County002 010 x — 3 6 2
WP: Rushing. LP: Champman.
2B: M-Riddle; H-Rushing. 3B: none. HR: H-Batts (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: H-Batts 1-3 (2 RBI), Rushing 2-3 (RBI). Records: Murray 1-1, Hickman 1-0.
• Livingston 12, Carlisle 0 — At Smithland, Lauren Wring and Madeline Norton each drove in three runs with two hits as Livingston Central stopped Carlisle County in five innings. Sydney Lasher doubled twice and struck out five Comets for the Cardinal victory.
Carlisle County000 00 — 0 3 2
Livingston Central550 2x — 12 14 0
WP: Lasher. LP: Thomason.
2B: C-Eddleman; L-Lasher 2, Bolte, Norton, Wring. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: L-Lasher 3-3 (RBI), Chittenden 2-3, Wring 2-3 (3 RBI), Bolte 2-3 (2 RBI), Harris 2-3, Norton 2-3 (3 RBI). Records: Carlisle 0-2, Livingston
• Madisonville-NH 12, Caldwell 11 — At Madisonville, Brenna Sherman singled Zoe Davis home in the bottom of the seventh with the winning run for Madisonville-North Hopkins in a slugfest with Caldwell County. A.J. Hollowell drove in three runs with a double and a triple for the Tigers. Caldwell’s Allie Felker and Madisonville’s Amber Osborne each had three hits.
Caldwell County000 170 3 — 11 13 4
Madisonville-NH124 103 1 — 12 13 4
WP: Stoltz. LP: Stallins.
2B: C-Holeman, Hollowell; M-Jones, Justice, Osborne, Young. 3B: C-Hollowell. HR: M-Young (2 on in 6th). Top hitters: C-Hollowell 2-4 (3 RBI), Felker 3-5 (2 RBI), Holeman 2-5 (RBI), Thompson 2-4; M-Davis 2-4 (RBI), Osborne 3-4 (RBI), Seargant 2-4 (RBI), Jones 1-1 (3 RBI). Records: Caldwell 0-2, Madisonville-NH 1-1.
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County went the distance before emerging with a 25-18, 20-25 and 25-18 win over Benton. Cali McCraw led the Patriots with 17 kills followed by Hailey Edwards with 10. McCraw also scored four block points. Sophie Bormann (40), Sydney Wilke (26), Madison Hammonds (20) and Hailey Edwards (18) made the big digs for the hosts. Edwards also served four aces, while Jenna Bunting added 35 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.