CADIZ — Trigg County's offense scored exactly 14 points in both the second and fourth quarters while its defense held Livingston Central to single digit offense in each period. That combination made the Lady Wildcats the Fifth District tournament winners for the third consecutive year by a 51-21 tally on Saturday night.
Up 22-13 at the half, Trigg really ran away with it with a 15-4 run in the third quarter and closed it with a 14-4 fourth. Olivia Noffsinger followed her Friday night heroics by leading the Lady Wildcats with 12 points. She beat the first quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer; just as she done with the final buzzer in the semifinal triumph over Lyon County on Friday.
Marleigh Reynolds was just behind Noffsinger on the Lady Wildcat scoring chart with 11 points. Lauren Wring put up 11 points to top the Lady Cardinals, who were hampered by 5-for-14 foul shooting and missing each of its six 3-pointer attempts.
Noffsinger, Reynolds and Wring made the All-District team along with Trigg's Adri Phillips, Livingston's Victoria Joiner, Crittenden County's Taylor Guess, Jaelyn Duncan and Nahla Woodward plus Lyon County's Calista Collins and Rose Smith. Trigg will host either Union County, Madisonville-North Hopkins or Hopkinsville in the opening round of the Second Region tournament on Tuesday while Livingston will be traveling to Henderson County, Hopkins County Central or Christian County that same evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.