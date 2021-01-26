CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State’s women provided plenty of offense with four players scoring in double digits. What they lacked was a strong presence on the boards as Austin Peay used those extra opportunities to pull off the 74-71 victory in OVC basketball at the Dunn Center on Monday night.
The Racers jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the game, but that would serve as the largest lead by either team for the rest of the game. The Govs’ largest lead of the game was seven points, which came in the third quarter. However, Murray State battled back to grab a one-point lead going into the fourth.
Peay led by as many as six in the fourth quarter, but the Racers were able to tie it with 2:40 to play and then cut it back down to one with 1:12 remaining, 72-71. After a furious sequence of turnovers by both teams, D’Shara Booker made a layup with 12 seconds to go to put the Govs up by three.
Macey Turley then missed the subsequent three, Peay could not make a pair of game-clinching free throws and a last long distance try from Turley bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Turley scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Bria Sanders-Woods with 17 off the bench. Manna Mensah with 12 and Katelyn Young with 10. The game marked the first loss this season in which four MSU players scored in double digits. Young also had a team-high seven rebounds, despite the Racers being outrebounded as a team, 44-21.
The Racers return home this weekend for a pair of games at the CFSB Center. Murray State welcomes Tennessee State on Thursday, followed by a tilt with Belmont on Saturday. Both games will tip at 4:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
