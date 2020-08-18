LAWRENCEBURG — Marshall County's girls golf team set a school record score in winning the Joy of Golf Tournament, played on the par-71 course at the Wild Turkey Trace Golf Club on Saturday.
The Lady Marshals finished with 291 as three golfers reached the top 10 and one fell just short. Trinity Beth led the way with a 70 and a tie for fourth, followed by Megan Hertter (72, t-sixth), Savannah Howell (74, t-ninth), Katie Roberts (75, t-11th) and Elsie Riley (87, t-29th).
Meanwhile in Louisville, the Marshall boys took fifth at the Kentucky Invitational Tournament, played on the par-71 course at Harmony Landing Country Club on Saturday.
The Marshals had a team score of 302, as Taylor County won the event with 297; their Hayes Mason was the medalist with 67. Jay Nimmo carded a 70 for Marshall, good for a tie for third. Camdyn McLeod (75), Trey Wall (78), Preston Futrell (79) and Hayden Powell (89) also played for the Marshals.
