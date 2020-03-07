MURRAY — Layne Pea made three shots in Saturday night’s 52-50 overtime win over Graves County, securing for Marshall County its first First Region girls basketball title since 2014.
The first was a 3-pointer, which in the grand scheme will mean little to the Lady Marshals, at least on this particular day.
The second was a right-corner three, from NBA range, which put Marshall ahead 51-48 with 1:55 left in overtime.
But the last one, a free-throw with 0.4 seconds left, was the shot that sealed the title.
“I just knew that we had to have the shot,” Pea said. “We had to have a basket. I was just doing whatever I had to do and it ended up working out for us.”
The Lady Marshals (24-9) had, at one point, cruised out to a 15-point lead – 34-19 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
But Graves roared back, going on a 13-4 run, cutting it to 38-32 with 6:07 left in the fourth.
Nealy Jackson’s left-wing trey would tie it at 42 with 34 seconds left.
Cayson Conner was the showstopper in the first half for Marshall County, with 14 points – including a 6-0 stretch by herself early in the first quarter.
A 14-4 run for the Lady Marshals would send them into the locker room with a 24-11 lead at the break.
There were mixed emotions, to be sure, for Marshall County interim coach Aaron Beth, who coached Graves County for five seasons before stepping down to take the girls golf coaching position at Marshall, his alma mater.
“She (Pea) did the same thing against us last year when I was coaching for Graves,” Beth said. “She made a huge three in overtime that really gave a lot of momentum. She stepped up and did it again. It was a total team effort.
“Graves played a great second half. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit for fighting tooth-and-nail. They’re a great basketball team. They’ve been through some adversity, obviously, with Raychel (Mathis) being out. I’m really proud of them, too. I’ve spent a lot of time with them the last five years. But, I just can’t explain how much this means to me being at Marshall County."
In January, when Beth took the reins, filling in for Dan Langhi, who was suspended indefinitely following a DUI arrest in late December, he hadn’t even considered being on a bench, again – having coached the Lady Marshals to a First Region championship two months prior.
Now, Marshall will play Henderson County on Thursday at Rupp Arena in the first round of the Sweet 16.
In Beth’s first game back on the bench, the Lady Marshals beat the Lady Colonels (22-7) on Jan. 3, 58-53.
“I was playing golf on New Year’s Eve in Florida, thinking how great it was not to be coaching basketball,” he said. “Not great, but not missing it like I thought I would. Here we are, seven, eight weeks later, holding a regional championship trophy. It’s a dream come true to be able to do this back at home, where I’ve spent thousands and thousands of hours on the sideline. There’s no place I’m more comfortable than on the bench in Marshall County.”
Conner, with 26 points, would be named the Joey Fosko First Region Most Valuable Player for her efforts – 8-of-14 shooting, 10-of-12 from the free-throw line, three assists and four steals.
There’s a game on Thursday, but first, the Lady Marshals are going to have their moment.
“We’re just going to have fun this week,” Conner said. “Not every team is getting to go to state, so we’re going to have fun, we’re going to work hard this week and see what happens at Rupp.”
Callie Jackson had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Eagles (26-6).
All Tournament Team
Calloway County: Elle Carson, Charlee Settle; Graves County: Callie Jackson, Bailey Wilson; Marshall County: Cayson Conner (MVP), Jada Driver, Halle Langhi; Mayfield: Kyler Henson; McCracken County: Abby Ellington, Destiny Thomas.
——
Graves County 5 6 14 19 6 — 50
Marshall County 8 16 10 10 8 — 52
LADY EAGLES — C. Jackson 21, Wilson 10, Dawson 6, Myatt 5, N. Jackson 5, Carter 3.
Field goals: 16-50. 3-pointers: 5-20 (Dawson 2, Wilson, N. Jackson, Carter). Free throws: 13-17 Rebounds: 35. Fouls: 17. Record: 26-6.
LADY MARSHALS — Conner 26, Langhi 17, Pea 7, Teague 2.
Field goals: 18-38. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Pea 2, Langhi). Free throws: 13-17. Rebounds: 21. Fouls: 14. Record: 24-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.