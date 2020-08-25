SHEPHERDSVILLE — Marshall County girls golf just keeps going, as the team won its sixth tournament of the year Saturday at the Bluegrass Invitational. It was played on the par-72 course at the Heritage Hill Golf Club.
The Lady Marshals' total of 306 was far ahead of second-place Madison Central at 327. It was also 45 strokes better than last year's effort at this same tournament.
Trinity Beth and Megan Hertter tied for second with 72s. Kate Hanni of Ashland Paul G. Blazer was the medalist with a 70.
Savannah Howell (76, eighth), Katie Roberts (86, 30th) and Elsie Riley (88, 35th) also competed for Marshall, while Skylar Waller of Calloway County also finished 35th with an 88.
(0) comments
