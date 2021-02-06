HICKMAN COUNTY KNOCKS OFF COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN
Rancey Skaggs made half of Hickman County’s 10 3-pointers and led the way with 19 points in an 81-20 win over Community Christian Academy in girls high school basketball Friday.
The Lady Falcons led 46-10 at halftime and also got big games out of Balie Lester (16 points), Jacey Rushing (13), Kadey Wilkey (12) and Bayleigh Basch (10). Reagan Cross was the top Lady Warrior with seven points.
In the boys game between these schools, Hickman County topped CCA, 74-55.
Hickman County 21-25-21-14—81
Community Christian 4-6-3-7—20
HICKMAN CO. — Skaggs 19, Lester 16, Rushing 13, Wilkey 12, Basch 10, Wilber 4, Bartolo 4, Midyett 3.
Field goals: 32/77. 3-pointers: 10/22 (Skaggs 5, Wilkey 2, Basch 2, Midyett). Free throws: 7/8. Fouls: 5. Record: 9-3.
CCA — Cross 7, Shaw 6, Peeler 3, Rogers 2, Holland 2.
Field goals: 8/32. 3-pointers: 3/15 (Shaw 2, Peeler). Free throws: 1/1. Rebounds: 15. Fouls: 6. Record: 1-12.
• Christian 52, Trigg 49 — At Cadiz, Christian County turned nine late turnovers by Trigg County into 11 points and went 8-for-12 from the foul line in the final frame for the comeback victory. Destinee Catlett Watkins led the Lady Colonels with 16 points with Mikayah Killebrew adding 11.
Adri Phillips scored 10 points to top the Lady Wildcats, followed by Olivia Noffsiner and Marleigh Reynolds with nine points apiece.
Christian County 9-13-11-19—52
Trigg County 8-5-16-10—49
CHRISTIAN — Catlett-Watkins 16, Killebrew 11, Bagwell 6, Shemwell 6, Brown 5, Day 4, Thomas 2, McGee 2.
TRIGG — Phillips 10, Noffsinger 9, Reynolds 9, I. Grubbs 8, T.T. Grubbs 6, Hyde 5, Barbee 2.
BOYS• Danville Christian 50, CFS 44 — At Danville, Danville Christian opened its DCA Warrior Classic by holding off a late Christian Fellowship rally for the win. Titus Boyd (13 points) and Noah Imfeld (12) accounted for half the Warrior offense. Andrew Allen topped all players with 16 points for the Eagles, and teammate Luke Grigg had 10.
CFS’s girls fared better at this event with a 52-46 victory over Sayre.
Christian Fellowship 6-5-15-18—44
Danville Christian 7-12-16-15—50
CFS — Allen 16, L. Grigg 10, Dunning 5, E. Grigg 5, Hovekamp 4, Space 4.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 3 (Allen 2, E. Grigg). Free throws: 11/14. Fouls: 12. Record: 10-5.
DAN. CHRISTIAN — Boyd 13, Imfeld 12, Ridge 9, Meyer 6, Wright 6, Inmon 4.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 6 (Boyd 2, Imfeld 2, Wriht 2). Free throws: 10/14. Fouls: 12.
• In other boys action Friday, Union County took care of business on its home court with an 87-57 win over Livingston Central.
Izaiah Manuel led the Braves with 22 points.
