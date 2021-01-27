MAYFIELD — After a close first half, Mayfield’s girls came back to post a 27-point rally in the third quarter with Nya Burns leading the way for a 66-48 victory over the visiting Christian Fellowship Tuesday night.
“We started as bad as we could have possibly started. After halftime, we finally decided to come out and play and I thought our effort was a lot better,” Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said. “Our execution was a lot better and we started getting shots. We just didn’t come out to play in the first half.”
Despite the efforts of Burns and Halie Duke, the Lady Cardinals (6-3) trailed 31-29 going into halftime. Burns finished with 17 points.
Duke followed with 15 points with 12 off 3-pointers.
Lady Eagle freshman Gracie Howard, who is nearing her 1,000th point for CFS, led all scorers with 27 points. Her points came as part of four 3-pointers and a perfect five-for-five on free throws.
“I’m proud of the girls, just like I was the night before (against Hickman County),” Christian Fellowship head coach Trevor Jackson said. “Having a two-point lead on a team that was runner-up in the All ‘A’ the last two years, this would have been the kind of win we need for our program.
“Mayfield made some adjustments going into the second half, and when you have a team that can shoot the three like they do and score in transitions ...” Jackson added. “With that being said, I was proud that we kept battling even though we were down.”
Mayfield will travel to Ballard Memorial on Friday night and host Caldwell County on Saturday afternoon. Due to COVID-19 cancellations in their schedule this week, Christian Fellowship (3-6) will have a few days off before hosting Community Christian Academy on Saturday.
CFS 14 17 10 7 — 48
Mayfield 15 14 27 8 — 66
Christian Fellowship: G. Howard 27, Burnett 10, Warren 6, R. Howard 2, J. Jackson 2.
Mayfield: Burns 17, Duke 15, Mandry 10, Smith 9, Lawson 7, H. Sullivan 6, Mayes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.