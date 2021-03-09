Seeking its second win of the season, the St. Mary girls basketball team put up a good fight in the second quarter of Monday’s game against Ballard Memorial.
But a Lady Bomber surge to start the third quarter spurred the visitors to a 69-41 victory.
“At halftime, my kids regrouped and understood what they had to do. And they came out in the third quarter and did what they needed to do to put it away,” Lady Bombers head coach Tim Adams said after the game. “I’m proud of the kids for what they came out and did in the third quarter.”
The Lady Bombers (9-10) raced out to a 15-5 lead after eight minutes and were in control for much of the second period. A 3-pointer from sophomore
Bella Adams gave Ballard a 31-18 edge with just under two minutes left in the quarter, but that was the Lady Bombers’ final points of the half.
A long 2-point jumper from eighth-grader Olivia Lorch sparked a 7-0 St. Mary run to end the first half that sent the Lady Vikings (1-18) into halftime trailing by just six, 31-25.
That St. Mary run also included a layup and a pair of free throws from sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus and a free throw from senior McKenna Brownfield.
“We came out well and got up 15-2, and then we started not doing the things that got us that lead and kind of fell into a little bit of a slump,” Adams said. “Some of that is on me as a coach with some of the substitution patterns I put in. But credit to St. Mary, though, because they fought like crazy. They have a bunch of young kids that play hard, and they knocked down some 3-pointers and never quit. And they got back in it.”
That halftime deficit was as close as the Lady Vikings would come, however, as the Lady Bombers, led by senior Madison Calvin, came out with renewed energy and focus to start the third quarter and eventually put the game out of reach.
Calvin, who claimed the title as the Lady Bombers’ all-time leading scorer on Saturday, was at her high-scoring ways yet again on Monday, finishing with 36 points. Fourteen of those points came in the third quarter, as she led the charge in giving her team plenty of separation on the scoreboard.
“She’s been a leader like that all year,” Adams said of Calvin. “When there’s a little rough patch, she lifts everyone up, and they go out and respond, and she leads the way. And she did that again tonight.”
Ballard opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run that included 10 points from Calvin, three from freshman Nevaeh Yates and two from sophomore Hannah Monroe. The Lady Vikings’ only points in that stretch came via a layup from sophomore Anistyn Thomas.
Calvin provided the closing points in that run, putting the Lady Bombers up 46-27 with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
Ballard outscored St. Mary 21-11 overall in the period.
Ballard Memorial cruised through the fourth quarter to the victory, which was its fourth in its past five games going into Saturday’s Third District tournament game against Mayfield.
“I like where we’re at,” Adams said. “Mayfield is very good, so we’re going to have to do a good job defensively. It’s the postseason, and you go lay it all on the line and see what happens.”
Yates (16 points) and Monroe (12) joined Calvin as top scorers for the Lady Bombers.
Eighth-grader Caroline Crider (9 points), senior Lillian Brown (8) and Lorch (8) led St. Mary in scoring.
BALLARD 69, ST. MARY 41
Ballard 15 16 21 17 — 69
St. Mary 5 20 11 5 — 41
Ballard leading scorers: Calvin 36, Yates 16, Monroe 12
St. Mary leading scorers: Crider 9, Brown 8, Lorch 8.
