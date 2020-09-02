FRANKFORT — Mark Knecht kept steady while a first-round equal faltered as the Paducahan won the Kentucky Senior Open on Tuesday. The tournament was played on the par-72 course at the Frankfort Country Club.
By winning the Senior Open and the Senior Amateur earlier this year, Knecht completed the Kentucky Senior Slam for the first time since Gary Herfel did it in 2004.
Knecht shared the first-round lead with James Volpenhein of Union, as both shot 68. Knecht would match that total on Tuesday with birdies on his first three holes and six overall against just one bogey for a grand total of 136 and a $330 payday.
Volpenhein had three birdies Tuesday but six bogies knocked him down to third with a final 142 score and $220 in winnings. Tom Campbell of Fisherville was second with a 140, earning $270.
Area golfer Allen Hayes of Kuttawa tied for 32nd in the championship and 20th among amateurs with 160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.