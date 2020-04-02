It looks like high school athletes will have to wait a little longer to get back on the field.
The Sun has learned that in a conference call Thursday with statewide superintendents, Kentucky Gov. Matt Beshear, on advice from federal and state health agencies, informed those school officials that he has directed the KHSAA to extend its athletic hiatus until May 1.
“Due to recommendations from fed and state agencies regarding COVID-19, the following will occur: All extracurricular activities/athletics (including practice) will be paused through May 1, 2020,” read a tweet from Murray High School on Thursday afternoon.
As the rest of the sports world came to an abrupt stop, so, too, did high school sports in Kentucky.
Three weeks ago, the early spread of what would later be determined a full-blown pandemic forced the postponement of what remained of the girls state basketball tournament and the entirety of the boys tourney at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The KHSAA followed with a hastily-instituted dead period, not unlike the annual stoppage from the last week of June through the first week of July in that it bars schools from holding official team activities on school property, but this time around, coaches were permitted limited contact with their student-athletes.
That was originally to last until April 12.
Then, last week, the state’s high school athletics governing body canceled the spring e-sports season, while remaining noncommittal on the possible resumption of the basketball state tournaments and the start of the spring sports season.
While the governing body of Illinois two weeks ago formally canceled what was left of its winter state tournaments, including basketball, and Indiana on Thursday afternoon put a formal end to its athletic school year, there is no indication that the KHSAA is prepared to follow suit for either one.
Late Thursday afternoon, the KHSAA, when asked for comment, referred to an earlier statement emphasizing the postponement, not cancellation, of the basketball tournaments and spring sports.
