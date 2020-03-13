Friday, a day after announcing the KHSAA had no plans to intervene and postpone spring sports at a statewide level, Julian Tackett, the commissioner of the commonwealth’s governing body for high-school athletics, ordered a dead period for all prep sports until April 12.
The period is similar to that which is mandated from the last week of June through the first week of July, during which no high-school athlete can practice, play state-mandated sports, use team facilities or have contact with their coach, nor can the coach contact said athlete’s parents or guardians.
In this instance, the KHSAA waived the rule barring the coach from contact with the athlete or parent/guardian.
“At this point, there are no plans to cancel state championship play in the spring sports and sport-activities of baseball, softball, tennis, track & field, archery, bass fishing or esports season 2, but that obviously merits consideration, even with potentially abbreviated seasons,” Tackett said in a release. “There is also no current consideration to seeking alternate locations or dates for sports state championship play beyond the currently scheduled dates.
“The information related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) is ever-evolving, and changes happen quickly. We will inform all stakeholders if there are any changes in circumstances. We are hopeful that with all of the collaborative efforts of the citizens of our Commonwealth, we see this situation subside very quickly, and we have to be leaders in that journey.”
Initially, the KHSAA had indefinitely suspended the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments, and cancelled the state archery tournament, which was set for this weekend.
Tackett told assembled media at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Thursday that he hoped to be able to resume both basketball state tournaments and hold them at Rupp.
Additionally, the KHSAA stepped in to cancel all spring football practices and scrimmages. None will be made up.
“I understand it, but it doesn’t mean I’m fired up about it,” McCracken football coach Marc Clark said. “If this is the sacrifice that we have to make, to ensure we’ve got a football season in the fall, I’m all for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.