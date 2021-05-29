Let’s say you are not a fisherman, fisherwoman or fisherperson (if you care about such labels).
But maybe you have come to wonder if fishing might be something in which you would like to dabble. Other folks really get into it, and maybe you have been missing an activity that you would really enjoy.
Yet, you recoil at the idea of buying a fishing license to legalize any trial of the pursuit. When you might only go a time or two, the idea of buying that license just to sample the sport seems, what, extravagant?
It is just opinion, mind you, but the cost of a license to fish or hunt is one of the better bargains in life. It is easy to spend that amount on so much less, and the license opens the door to so much more. And there also is the consideration that money spent on licensing helps our state protect and perpetuate our wild resources.
However, if you still stall at buying that license for the chance to try out fishing, your big chance is coming up next weekend. Accordingly, you might want to prepare to take advantage.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources sponsors the state’s Free Fishing Weekend June 5-6, two days during which Kentuckians and non-residents alike can sample fishing without need of any license or permit.
The idea is not just to accommodate cheapskates, although it can work that way. The real purpose is to provide an enticement for non-anglers to try out fishing without the perceived hurdle of buying a fishing license. The KDFWR is confident that more people who typically never fish would be interested in becoming anglers, maybe regularly, if they could just dip their toes in the pursuit to see if it feels right for them.
Free Fishing Weekend merely gets the license requirement out of the way. People taking advantage of the special days can fish any open waters without need of a license. When fishing where there are trout, the Free Fishing Weekend absolves an angler of need for a state trout permit to keep trout, too.
The license forgiveness during the special weekend does not change other regulations. Size and creel limits on fish apply just like always. And the special occasion does not change property laws. That is, Free Fishing Weekend does not give anybody the right to trespass and fish on private waters without permission of the owner.
In this area, there is no shortage of places to fish on public waters. The likes of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley and the major rivers hereabouts offer more places than can be sampled in lifetimes.
If you are interested in something smaller, less intimidating and maybe fully shoreline-accessible, one consideration is the KDFWR-stocked lakes of its Fishing In Neighborhoods program. Locally, FINS waters open to public bank fishing include Noble Park Lake in Paducah and Mike Miller Park Lake at Draffenville.
• This weekend, the extended Memorial Day weekend that tacks on an extra day with the holiday Monday, is many boaters’ coming out party for a new season. The Memorial Day weekend signals the start of recreational boating for many folks in the fun flotilla, a perfect time for a little more caution.
Indeed, three holiday weekends (add also the Fourth of July and Labor Day) typically put the heaviest recreational boating traffic of the year on our big lakes and rivers. And Memorial Day may warrant extra concern because of a higher wave of participation for the season’s first holiday period. Then too, some boaters may not quite have their gear and their operational skills together for new season’s outings, so allow for that.
Boating enforcement agencies both state and federal are especially active this weekend with an eye toward improper boating operation and lack of required safety equipment, both of which can serve to put people at higher risk on especially busy waterways.
A point of emphasis for water cops is life jacket requirements. There must be a personal flotation device — call it a PFD or life jacket — available at the ready for every passenger on board a boat. However, any child under the age of 12 is required to wear a PFD in the open part of a boat at anytime the boat is underway.
Authorities recommend everyone wears a life jacket instead of just having one stowed for each. The reasons are clear: Statistics show that most death in fatal boating accidents result from drowning, and most people who drown are those who are not wearing life jackets. If bad things happen, wearing the PFD well could prove the difference in life and death.
Another concern of water enforcement officers is possible intoxication of partying boaters. Alcohol use on the lakes is not unknown, but safety figures also indicate that snockered boaters also contribute to an undue number of accidents.
Even modestly imbibing boaters are found to lose some capabilities when alcohol effects are intensified with those of direct sun and the results of wind, waves and movement on the water into a sort of “boater’s fog.” It can dull perceptions and muddle judgment.
There is such thing as BUI, boating under the influence, which is a charge that water enforcement officers sometimes make against recreational captains that risk endangering themselves and others. It is just as serious as a DUI for drivers on land, and the offense is just as much of a concern for the water cops.
Let’s be careful out there.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
