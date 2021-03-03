CADIZ — Lyon County earned its 19th win of the season with a 99-76 win over Trigg County in a Fifth District match-up.
Junior forward Jackson Shoulders led the high-powered Lyon offense with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman guard Travis Perry helped the Lyon cause with 24 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.
The Lyons opened the game with their trademark 2-2-1 full-court pressure defense, forcing the Wildcats into several turnovers and numerous contested shots to take an early 25-21 lead after eight minutes of action. Jackson Shoulders scored 10 points for the Lyons in the fast-paced opening frame.
It was 52-40 Lyon at the halfway mark thanks to a balanced offensive attack in the second quarter. The Lyons hit six 3-pointers in the opening half to four by Trigg. DeVon Ladd scored 13 points in the first half to keep Trigg within striking distance of Lyon.
Lyon County built a 23-point lead going into the fourth. The Lyons were never seriously threatened the rest of the way as the two teams traded baskets in the final quarter.
Gunnar Bingham and Brady Shoulders also scored in double figures with 15 and 14 points respectively for the Lyons. Trigg had five players score in double figures with DeVon Ladd and Kyran Vaughn leading the way with 19 and 18 points respectively.
LYON COUNTY 99, TRIGG 76
Lyon County 25 27 26 21 — 99
Trigg County 21 19 15 21 — 76
LYON — Perry 24, J. Shoulders 31, Bingham 15, B. Shoulders 14, Reddick 7, Gilbert 2, Ray 3, Parker 1, Burchett 2. Record: 19-3
TRIGG — Ladd 19, J. Vaughn 11, Thompson 10, Adams 3, T. Ahart 12, K. Vaughn 18, Reynolds 3\Record: 7-8
St. Mary 69, Livingston 54
With Bryce Haas dominating underneath plus Jack Bell and Michael Lurtz ruling the long-distance line, St. Mary moved closer to the .500 mark with a win over Livingston Central. Haas led the onslaught with 20 points for the game, as the Vikings chalked up the first 10 points of the contest and did not look back.
Bell and Lurtz each scored 12 points and all the St. Mary 3-pointers with Bell hitting four from long distance and Lurtz draining 3. Max Downey got just over half the Cardinal offense as he topped all scorers with 28 points.
In the girls’ game between these schools, Livingston Central rolled 63-30.
St. Mary 69, Livingston 54
Livingston Central 16 12 9 17 — 54
St. Mary 26 15 15 13 — 69
LIVINGSTON — Downey 28, Wring 8, Barnes 6, Garrett 5, Kitchens 4, Calendar 3.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 7 (Downey 4, Wring 2, Garrett). Free throws: 7/8. Fouls: 11. Record: 3-16.
ST. MARY — Haas 20, Bell 12, Lurtz 12, Willett 8, MacCauley 7, Fleming 6, Hrdlicka 4.
Field goals: 26. 3-pointers: 7 (Bell 4, Lurtz 3). Free throws: 10/13. Rebounds: 28. Fouls: 10. Record: 10-11.
Graves 82, CFS 55
At Briensburg, John Brown controlled the inside with 22 points as his Graves County teammates took care of the arc with nine 3-pointers in a decisive win over Christian Fellowship in a battle of Eagle squads. Drew Thompson hit all three of his long distance baskets in the first quarter on his way to 14 points, while Graves teammate Mason Grant finished with 12 points.
Andrew Dunning and Andrew Allen led the hosts with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Graves 82, CFS 55
Graves County 26 19 21 16 — 82
Christian Fellowship 14 14 13 14 — 55
GRAVES — Brown 22, Thompson 14, Grant 12, Isaiah 10, Oliver 7, Flint 6, Gibson 3, Davis 2, Hayden 2, Morton 2, Pigg 2.
Field goals: 30. 3-pointers: 9 (Thompson 3, Grant 2, Oliver 2, Flint, Isaiah). Free throws: 13/18. Fouls: 10. Record: 14-4.
CFS — Dunning 18, Allen 17, E. Grigg 9, Hovekamp 8, Space 2, L. Grigg 1.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 6 (E. Grigg 2, Hovekamp 2, Allen, Dunning). Free throws: 11/17. Fouls: 10. Record: 16-11.
GIRLS
Calloway 45, CFS 33
At Briensburg, Christian Fellowship kept it close with Calloway County for the final three quarters, but could not overcome a disastrous two-point opening period.
Skylar Waller led the Lady Lakers with 20 points, and Madison Futrell nailed three 3-pointers for most of her 11 points. Gracie Howard was the top Lady Eagle with 15 points.
Calloway 45, CFS 33
Calloway County 15 11 6 13 — 45
Christian Fellowship 2 10 11 10 — 33
CALLOWAY — Waller 20, Futrell 11, Carson 8, Lowe 4, Clark 2.
Field goals: 16/50. 3-pointers: 4/14 (Futrell 3, Waller). Free throws: 9/17. Rebounds: 24. Fouls: 10. Record: 15-5.
CFS — G. Howard 15, Burnett 7, Jackson 5, Warren 4, Collie 2.
Field goals: 14/40. 3-pointers: 2/10 (G. Howard, Jackson). Free throws: 3/6. Rebounds: 21. Fouls: 12. Record: 10-10.
Elsewhere Tuesday, Crittenden County’s boys fell to Caldwell County 56-53 in Princeton despite 15 points from Preston Morgeson and 13 from Gabe Mott. ... On the girls’ side, Crittenden County won the earlier game over Caldwell 51-48. ... In Owensboro, Lyon County edged Daviess County 46-45.
