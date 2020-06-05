On this date in local sports:
2019 — Former McCracken County wrestling coach Jason Nickal was named athletic director and assistant professor at Paducah Tilghman. ... Aaron Beth, the former girls basketball coach at Graves County, is now the girls golf coach at Marshall County. ... Paducah Tilghman pitcher/third baseman Jackson Fristoe was selected for Major League Baseball's inaugural Prospect Development Pipeline League, a three-week course featuring 80 top prospects training in Bradenton, Fla.
2015 — McCracken County needs only two more wins to claim the state softball championship after a 7-4 win over Anderson County and downing Louisville Male 8-1 in Owensboro. Kaylyn Telfair capped the offense against Anderson with a two-run homer, while Lindsey Carroll made a solo shot for the final run against Male. ... St. Mary graduate Jason West is a buyer/account manager in Nicholasville for Taylor Made Farm, where possible Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was raised.
2010 — Murray's Catherine Claywell won her fourth consecutive girls 1A high jump title in Louisville as the Lady Tigers finished third in team competition. ... Adrain "Odie" Smith, the Farmington native who was a member of Kentucky's 1958 national champions, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the 1960 USA gold medal-winning basketball team. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran is within two shots of the lead going into the final round of the Principal Charity Classic in West Des Moines, Iowa.
2005 — Paducah's Rick Cochran shot 65 in each of the two rounds to win the Tot Waldon State Farm Championships at the Ballard County Country Club in La Center. The 130 score is a tournament record. Kyle Ramey was second with 137, while Rick Straub was third at 138.
2000 — Reidland grad and Vanderbilt star Andy Beal was chosen in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft by the New York Yankees. ... Paducah Post 31 opened its American Legion baseball season with a 5-2 win over Harrisburg (Ill.) Post 167. Shawn Yarbrough went 2-for-3 with an RBI. ... Benton's Bo Brien (boys 15-16), Paducah's Danielle Whitworth (girls 16-18) and Cadiz's Katie Bowers (girls 14-15) won their age groups during a Pepsi Junior Golf Tour event at the Madisonville Country Club.
1995 — A pair of local baseball players are opting for the pros over college. St. Mary's Chris Haas signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, reporting to their minor league complex in St. Petersburg, Fla., before going to their rookie league team in Johnson City, Tenn. Marshall County's Scott Chambers will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and report to their minor league camp in Vero Beach, Fla. ... Fulton's Charles Willoughby won the Mark Mullen Memorial golf tournament by two strokes over Paducah's Chris Ramey. ... After just one season, Steve Dreher has resigned as boys basketball coach at Lone Oak. ... Paducah Post 31 is ready to begin new season of American Legion baseball with longtime coach Frank "Doc" Hideg replaced by Clarence "Yo-Yo" Adams.
1990 — St. Mary grad Matt Haas turned down an opportunity with the Montreal Expos, who made him a 35th-round amateur draft pick, to play college baseball for Notre Dame. ... Southeast Missouri State and UT Martin are two Division II schools trying to make the leap to Division I and the Ohio Valley Conference during that conference's meetings in Nashville.
1985 — Paducah Post 31 got big help from Heath stars in sweeping Herrin 9-6 and 10-0. Matt Reams was 4-for-6 with five RBI, while Lamont Fox struck out 10 in the nightcap. ... Steve Traynham resigned after just one 5-6 season as the head football coach at Reidland. ... The Cincinnati Reds will host a tryout camp at Reagan Field in Murray.
1980 — Tommy Walston, who played baseball at Paducah Tilghman and Paducah Community College before going to UT Martin, went undrafted in the Major League Baseball amateur draft. ... Bobby Wheeler is leaving PCC after one year to play basketball for UT Martin.
1975 — JoAnn Longton won the Paducah Country Club Ladies Golf Association's Spring Handicap Tournament with Sue Haley taking handicap honors in the first flight. Helen Garrett was the runner-up and Judy Green got the consolation prize.
1970 — With the state championship on the line, Paducah Tilghman was quickly knocked for a loop as Elizabethtown scored six runs in the first inning of a 9-2 loss in a rainy Lexington. Richie White singled the first Tornado run home in the fourth, then scored the final one himself. ... Murray fifth-grader Mel Purcell lost his opening round match at the state tennis tournament in Louisville.
