On this date in local sports ...
2019 — J.B. Williams, who previously golfed for Danville and the University of Akron, shot 134 over both rounds for his first pro win at the Irvin Cobb Golf Championships at Paxton Park. Benton’ Jay Nimmo won the junior portion of the event for the second consecutive year. ... The Paducah Chiefs battle back from several deficits to defeat the Madisonville Miners, 12-11, in Ohio Valley League action at Brooks Stadium. The Chiefs’ Alan Roden drove in three runs with three hits and scored twice.
2015 — After reaching a height of 6-foot-10 and building some muscle while playing for the Kentucky Travelers AAU team over the summer, Chris Vogt is ready to step up for Graves County as he weighs collegiate offers. ... Former McCracken County boys soccer coach Aaron Fenton has accepted an assistant’s job at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Minnesota. ... Murray’s Sarah McDowell (girls 16-18) and Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo (boys 13-14) won their age groups at a Kentucky PGA Junior Tour event at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Club in Franklin.
2010 — Princeton’s Emma Talley lost 2 & 1 to Mexico’s Giovana Maymon in the opening round of match play at the U.S. Girls Junior Championship in Pinehurst, N.C. Talley did tie for 10th in the medal play portion of the event. ... Clayton Bradshaw and April Butler won the boys and girls titles at the Coca-Cola Mid-America Junior Classic at Silos Country Club.
2005 — Former Heath tennis player Jaclyn Leeper made her second consecutive Intercollegiate All-Academic team with Murray State. ... Rick Cochran III qualified for the 5th/3rd Bank Callaway Kentucky Open by shooting 72 at a qualifier at the Henderson Country Club.
2000 — After scratching on is first two attempts at an Olympic qualifier in Sacramento, Paducah’s Jason Ward leapt 52 feet, 5.25 inches in the triple jump. It proved not enough to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.
1995 — In a sweltering Otis Dinning Gymnasium with a heat index of 128 degrees, a team of local basketball players defeated a team of UK alumni, 136-112. Eric Rudolph of the Paducah Sun made a 3-pointer late in the contest. ... Murray State will no longer air its football and basketball coaches shows on WPSD-TV, opting for low-powered TV stations and cable systems instead.
1990 — Illinois golfers are leading the way after the first round of the Irvin Cobb Championship s at Paxton Park. Metropolis’ Bard Adkins in on top of the amateurs with a 68, while Centralia’s Tom Wargo is the top pro with a 64.
1985 — Jimmy Brown fought off a second-round challenge from George Nord to win the amateur section of the Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park. It is his third consecutive win at the Cobb and seventh overall, a record. Al Chandler of Chesterfield, Mo., won the pro section of the event on the third sudden-death hole against Jerry Tucker, who invited him to the tournament in the first place. ... Charlie Welch, Stephanie Edwards, Chad Dowdy and Joy Beth Ezell all won singles titles at The Paducah Sun A and B tennis tournament at Noble Park. ... Tracy Thomason helped Paducah Post 31 win the Polk Brooks Tournament by pitching a five-hit shutout and driving in the winning run in a 6-0 victory over Stockham of St. Louis.
1975 — Robert Russel allowed just four hits and Terry Fletcher drove in three runs as Chief Paduke Post 31 crushed Mayfield Post 26, 13-3, at Brooks Stadium. ... Carl Miller is replacing Bobby Toon as the head basketball coach at Murray.
1970 — Paducah’s Edward Harmon, a captain with the 347th medical unit of the U.S. Army, managed the winning softball team in the Thailand national tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.